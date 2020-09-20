On Sakhalin, a teenager died as a result of an accident, a criminal case was initiated, it is reported on the site regional prosecutor’s office on Sunday 20 September.

The incident took place the night before on the Troitskoye – Novotroitskoye highway in the Aniva region. According to information AST.ru, the driver of Toyota Caldina slowed down to let a 14-year-old teen with a bicycle pass, but the Toyota Crown following him went to overtake and hit the boy.

As a result of the collision, the young cyclist was thrown at a distance of about 100 m from the pedestrian crossing, he died on the spot from his injuries.

The Toyota Crown driver had no license. The man escaped from the scene of the accident, was going to leave the Aniva region and hide from law enforcement agencies, but was detained in hot pursuit by employees of the criminal investigation department.

A criminal case was initiated on the fact of the accident. The issue of taking the motorist into custody is being resolved.

