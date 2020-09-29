On Sakhalin, the teacher came to the lesson with the second-graders with an ax, the fact of the incident is being checked, reports RIA News…

As told to the agency in the Ministry of Education of the region, the incident took place in the city of Okha in the secondary school 1 named after AE Buyukly.

“The fact of having an ax as a visual aid at a literary reading lesson was confirmed,” the department said and noted that the administration of the educational institution is checking.

The Ministry of Education stressed that they consider it unacceptable to use such a visual aid.

Earlier, the media reported that on Sakhalin, a teacher brought an ax to class. It was noted that the mother of the second-grader, who is now afraid to go to school, told the journalists about the incident. According to the woman, the teacher took an ax out of the bag after the student made a mistake in the stress when reading.

Earlier it became known that in the Chinese province of Sichuan, a math teacher beat a ten-year-old primary school student to death for incorrect answers.