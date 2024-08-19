Home policy

From: Paul Luka Schneider

Organized migration via the Belarus route: This is a lever of power used by the dictators Putin and Lukashenko to put pressure on the EU. This should continue.

Minsk – Alexander Lukashenko can only smile wearily at this. The appeals of the European Union (EU) and Poland to stop controlled migration via the so-called Belarus route. The Belarusian dictator has no intention of stopping the organized flow of migrants through his country to the EU’s external border in Poland, as he made clear on Russian state TV.

“That won’t happen”: Belarusian dictator and Putin friend maintains pressure on EU

Belarusian dictator Alexander Lukashenko has announced that he will continue to transport migrants to the EU’s external border. (Photo montage) © Mindaugas Kulbis/Maxim Guchek/POOL BelTa/AP/dpa

“Guys, you put a noose around my neck in the form of sanctions and then demand that I protect the EU from the influx of these migrants. That will not happen,” Lukashenko said.

Poland and the EU accuse the Russian President Vladimir Putin and his ally Lukashenko have been helping people from crisis regions with visas and logistics to enter the EU illegally since 2021. Militias are also probably involved in this. The route leads from Belarus across the EU’s external border to Poland. For the most part, Putin even lets the refugees fly into Belarus with an airline first.

Poland’s Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski said in June about Lukashenko’s alleged intentions: “The aim is to show the whole of Europe that the EU’s external border is not controlled in order to achieve a political effect: to strengthen the extreme right, which promises to overthrow Europe from within.”

220 attempted EU border crossings in three days – four arrests between Poland and Belarus

Poland has secured large parts of its border with Belarus with a five-and-a-half-meter-high fence and electronic surveillance systems. Despite this, migrants continue to try to cross the border every day.

The Polish border guard registered 220 such attempts in the past three days (16 to 18 August), as the authority announced on X. Four people were arrested for aiding and abetting. The border guard was able to help two people.

According to the federal government, the federal police registered 3,117 illegal entries of people via the Belarus route in the first half of this year. According to entry statistics, 11,932 people entered Germany via this route in 2023 as a whole. Meanwhile, four states are demanding EU money for border protection to counter threats from Russia and Belarus. (dpa/pls)