Culiacán Sinaloa.- Inside a pile of rubble on a breach in the perimeter fence of the Altura del Sur subdivision a young man was found lying face down with his hands tied and with traces of torture.

The report to the emergency number was shortly after 9:30 p.m. when it was reported by some neighbors who were circulating around the place of a body lying on a dirt road at the limit of the southern height perimeter fence.

State public security agents quickly met aboard a patrol car to confirm the facts. Upon arrival, they cordoned off the area with the classic yellow tape and requested the presence of experts from the prosecution.

Minutes later, red cross paramedics arrive and enter the site to check his vital signs, who confirmed that the victim was dead.

Based on information from the authorities, they indicated that at the time The identity of this person is unknown, however it was said that he is a young man between 16 and 20 years of age, who was wearing black denim pants and no shirt, with his hands handcuffed with a cable-type object, he also had traces of torture. He was lying on a pile of rubble from the gap in the perimeter fence of the Alturas del Sur subdivision that leads to the Las Coloradas neighborhood.

After giving notice to the agents of the state attorney general’s office, they respond to the call to carry out field work and open the investigation folder of the facts, taking photographs of the crime scene. Minutes later, the body was ordered to be removed by the forensic medical services to the amphitheater facilities where the law tests will be carried out.