From: Miriam Haberhauer

The prescribed warning text for drug advertising could soon be changed. According to the official reasoning, it is no longer appropriate to only refer to male doctors.

Munich – Almost everyone can say the sentence by heart: “On risks and side effects…” The warning refers TV watcher If you have any questions about your medication, you can go to other contact points. But soon you will probably stumble when you have a say.

TV warning should be changed – from “equality policy aspects”

“For risks and side effects, read the leaflet and ask your doctor or pharmacist” is the general message that can be read and heard on TV after every commercial for medicines. In future, the sentence should read: “… and ask your doctor or ask at your pharmacy.”

According to Section 4 of the Medicines Advertising Act, advertising for medicines must always include a warning text. © Arnulf Hettrich/imago

This emerges from a draft bill by the Federal Ministry of Health. Because of its gender-specific wording, the warning has been discussed for years. “The change is now intended to take gender equality policy aspects into account,” according to the draft.

Professional associations demanded change – Ministry reacted

The Federal Ministry of Health is thus reacting to the demands of various professional associations, which had criticized the wording. Among other things, the German Medical Association had spoken out in favor of a change, since the previous wording was no longer up-to-date – female doctors now account for around 1,000 employees.

According to Section 4 of the Medicines Advertising Act (HWG), the warning must be “easily legible and clearly separated and separated from the other advertising statements” outside of medical specialist groups. In TV commercials, the notice must also be shown in front of a neutral background and spoken at the same time. According to the draft, there should be a transitional period of five months after the amendment to the law comes into force.

