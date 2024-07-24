Last Sunday Joe Biden, President of the United States of America (USA)announced his resignation to the candidacy of the Democratic Party (DP) in the presidential election. After the first debate among the presidential candidates, Biden and TrumpOn June 27, criticism against President Biden was mounting. In addition, pressure from the same groups of the US Democratic Party continued to demand that he withdraw from the race. Finally, last Sunday he did so. In his announcement, President Biden I support Vice President from the USA, Kamala Harrisas presidential candidate for the PDObviously, the resignation was due to President Biden’s personal conditions, but also, surely, to the poll numbers.

The next On November 5th there will be the presidential election in the USA. In the coming months, the electoral trends of this election will be reviewed. For now, most polls indicate a lead of Donald Trumppresidential candidate of the Republican Party (PR)against the PD presidential candidate.

Always defending Mexico

In a series of statements by the PR presidential candidate, Donald Trumpthe president-elect, Claudia Sheinbaumlast Monday, made a series of statements that, due to their importance, must be highlighted:

“Let’s see, in November it’s the US electionWe’ve said it on several occasions, it’s a decision for the American people who they elect. They’re going to make that decision.

And we are going to work with whoever the people of the United States decide. In any case, whoever is going to be elected — whether it is former President Trump, from the Republican Party, or whoever is going to make the decision led by the Democratic Party — the Mexico-United States relationship in economic terms cannot… there is a lot of integration. Closing the borders has very high costs for the United States…

And, on the other hand, … It will be my turn, today as President or Virtual President Elect and as President, always defend Mexicoto Mexicans abroad, to defend Mexico. And we are a free, independent and sovereign country; yes, we have a commercial relationship with the United States, there is friendship with the United States, there is a very important border, but we are a free, independent and sovereign country, and we are a great country with a great culture.

So, we must always defend Mexico everywhere, that is the role of the person who Mexicans have elected as President. So, we are going to represent him well and use diplomacy, use information, but also always defend Mexico” (Press release of 7/22/2024: https://claudiasheinbaumpardo.mx/comunicados ).

First, there is a transparent and irrefutable definition of the defense of the Mexican nation. Second, there is an intelligent understanding of the importance of bilateral relations in economic matters. Third, and perhaps most importantly, there is a declaration of absolute respect for American democracy, and President-elect Sheinbaum assumes the bilateral relationship with whomever the American people decide to be the next President of the USA.

Paragraphs: Obesity in Sinaloa

EL DEBATE reported last Monday that between 70% and 75% of the population over 20 years of age in Sinaloa suffers from obesity or overweight. “These statistics classify Sinaloa as the fifth state with the most cases of this morbidity among the 32 federal entities of the country.” In addition, the disease of obesity is not treated by those who suffer from it, they live with it as if nothing will happen: “The one who experiences closely the subtle way in which citizens take obesity is Jesús Alberto Alvarado Martínez, jurisdictional coordinator of the Adult and Senior Citizen Program in Health Jurisdiction III (of Sinaloa), who assures that there is not only a neglect in not seeking to be diagnosed with obesity, but also the culture for attention and follow-up to diagnoses is low. “Many of us do not see it as a disease and it is a cardiometabolic disease, it is difficult for a patient with only obesity to go to a medical follow-up,” he said… (EL DEBATE, 7/22/2024). In the face of this irresponsibility, it must be pointed out that women and men who suffer from obesity MUST seek medical attention, because when this disease begins to produce other diseases, it may be too late. In addition, the public health system is increasingly unable to cope with so many cases of diabetes and heart disease, and the long list of diseases caused by obesity.

