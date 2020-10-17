Kangana Ranaut has shared her pictures of Navratri celebrations on her Twitter handle. With this, he wrote, ‘Who is keeping the fast of Navratri? Photos clicked in today’s Navratri festival, I am also fasting. Meanwhile another FIR has been made against me. The Pappu army in Maharashtra does not see anything other than me. Don’t miss me much, I’ll be there soon. ‘
Accused of spreading communal tension through tweets
Explain that a petitioner has alleged that Kangana Ranaut is constantly trying to spread communal tension through statements and tweets given to the news channel. The petitioner has also said that Kangana Ranaut has, through his tweet, at times, served to divide Hindu and Muslim artists and increase social malice.
Kangana Ranaut is famous for statements
Ever since the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, Kangana Ranaut has consistently been accused of discrimination in Bollywood on nepotism, classics and religious grounds. Kangana Ranaut has openly made sensational allegations on some Bollywood celebrities in several of her videos and interviews.
