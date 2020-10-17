Bollywood actress Kangana Ranaut has been in the limelight for the past several days. Once again, she is in the news. In fact, the Bandra Court of Mumbai has ordered the registration of an FIR against him for allegedly spreading communal tension. Now Kangana Ranaut’s reaction has come on this. He has targeted the Maharashtra government by tweeting.

Kangana Ranaut shares Navratri celebrations photos

Kangana Ranaut has shared her pictures of Navratri celebrations on her Twitter handle. With this, he wrote, ‘Who is keeping the fast of Navratri? Photos clicked in today’s Navratri festival, I am also fasting. Meanwhile another FIR has been made against me. The Pappu army in Maharashtra does not see anything other than me. Don’t miss me much, I’ll be there soon. ‘

Accused of spreading communal tension through tweets

Explain that a petitioner has alleged that Kangana Ranaut is constantly trying to spread communal tension through statements and tweets given to the news channel. The petitioner has also said that Kangana Ranaut has, through his tweet, at times, served to divide Hindu and Muslim artists and increase social malice.

Kangana Ranaut is famous for statements

Ever since the death of Sushant Singh Rajput, Kangana Ranaut has consistently been accused of discrimination in Bollywood on nepotism, classics and religious grounds. Kangana Ranaut has openly made sensational allegations on some Bollywood celebrities in several of her videos and interviews.