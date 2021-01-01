Highlights: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar reached the old secretariat, where he held a review meeting of the Transport Department.

Must sit at least one day a week in my office of old secretariat: Nitish Kumar

Nitish Kumar said that there is no political crisis in Bihar

Patna

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar (Bihar CM Nitish Kumar) is seen in the old tone on the first day of the new year on Friday. Nitish Kumar reached the old secretariat today, where he held a review meeting of the Transport Department. Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, who has been ruling Bihar since 2005, had developed his government house as the Chief Minister’s Secretariat. The Chief Minister used to watch the functioning of the government from his residential office.

While exiting the secretariat, CM Nitish Kumar while talking to the media dismissed the speculation about the political crisis in Bihar. Nitish Kumar said that there is no political crisis in Bihar. The government is doing its job well. He said that his way of functioning has been different. He first looks at every aspect of governance himself and then works to execute the plans according to the need.

Nitish Kumar’s remarks come after Rabri Devi’s statement. Fearing a breakdown of BJP and JDU, former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi on Friday targeted the Chief Minister of the state, Nitish Kumar. Rabri Devi had said that what is going on in BJP and JDU, this country and the world is watching. The fight between the two parties is going on. Nitish Kumar is not working this time. If Nitish Kumar had walked then BJP would not have climbed the JDU.

Will sit here for at least one day: CM Nitish

CM Nitish said, “I will definitely sit in my office of the old secretariat at least once a week in the new year.” Nitish said, “Earlier, I used to come here almost, but for a few years, it has been a little less to come here, but now it has come to my mind that if we sit here and work, then we have started from today itself.”

Bihar’s budget will be different in many ways: Nitish Kumar

On the challenges of 2021, Nitish Kumar has said that he does not think about the challenges. Their purpose is to serve the public and working for the public interest is their agenda. The Chief Minister said that this time the budget of Bihar will be different in many ways. Separate budget will be arranged for many schemes.