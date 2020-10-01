new Delhi: After Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra going to Hathras, BJP MP Ravi Kishan said that this is cheap politics. Why are these people not going to Rajasthan where they have a government? There are also murders and rapes happening but doing politics in UP. Someones daughter is gone, we are also parents. We are also sad. There should not be politics on that. Political bread should not be baked on this issue. This is just cheap politics.

Attacking Rahul Gandhi and Priyanka Gandhi Vadra, Ravi Kishan said, ‘All these people come from large families. All the tricks of politics are over. That is why we are doing politics on unhappy family. This is like spreading a riot. Bihar election is on the head, Uttar Pradesh election is on the head. When these people have become ruins from all sides, then they are doing politics under the guise of the victim’s family. There is so much problem with our leaders that they burn the same tractor thrice. It is only going to bake political loaves.

Ravi Kishan said, ‘Chief Minister has set up an SIT tomorrow which will investigate the whole matter. One topic, one facts will be revealed in a few days. Milk milk will become water water. Congressmen have started doing politics before waiting for it, which is sad for the future. I have seen on your own news channel ABP News that there has been rape in Rajasthan, so why did it not go to Rajasthan. Why should not the Congress have told this.

Ravi Kishan said, ‘Modi ji and Yogi ji are taking the country along in a very good way. No criminal is left in Uttar Pradesh, the offender will be punished severely. Take Yogi Adityanath’s term and see it. During Yogi ji’s rule, no wrong-doing officer is left. If someone has done wrong, he will be punished. This is the clear vision of Yogi ji and Modi ji.