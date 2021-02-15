The third Monday in February is celebrated in the United States as “Presidents’ Day”, in commemoration of the birth of the first president of the United States, George Washington. on February 22, 1732.

That is why this Monday, former President Donald Trump took the opportunity to go out to greet his followers, a large and noisy number, who gathered in West Palm Beach, in the state of Florida, to live the Republican tycoon.

True to form, Trump did not stop waving and smiling.

The former president greeting his followers. AFP photo

Donald Trump landed as president on Wednesday, January 20, at the West Palm Beach airport in Florida and, like Cinderella at 12 noon, his powers magically vanished when President Joe Biden took office in Washington.

It was a very hard time for the tycoon, who sought refuge in his favorite place to spend one of the saddest days of his life. Florida is today the place where you can try to feel among friends and relaunch your political profile with your family, although some neighbors do not want to see you there.

Trump shut himself up with his family in his mansion at the Mar-a-Lago club, considered in his tenure as a second White House, where he would go to rest on long weekends or escape winter. It was not revealed what he did in the first hours as a common man, although he was seen playing golf, his favorite sport. Many imagine him brooding anger against friends who abandoned him. But they believe that at some point it will pass and he will go into the ring.

Supporters of the former president in Palm Beach, Florida. AFP photo

Despite his smile, the legal procedures or perhaps investigative commissions will persecute him: acquitted by the Senate in a political trial, the former president could still be held liable for the events of January 6 at the Capitol.

Before the Senate, Democratic lawmakers who served as prosecutors sought to show that the 45th president of the United States had incited violence with months of “lies,” denying his defeat in the November 3 presidential election against Joe Biden, and then in his speech to thousands of supporters in Washington on the day of the assault on the Capitol.

“Fight like the devil,” he told them, while the parliamentarians certified the victory of his Democratic rival.

Source: Clarín and AFP

PB