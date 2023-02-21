Pokémon Day will be celebrated on February 27. which will not only serve to celebrate with a beautiful campaign where you are invited to share photos and experiences with this franchise, we will also have announcements during a Pokemon Presents.

This Pokémon Presents for February 27 will be at 6:00 am Pacific Time and 8:00 am Central Time and will last 20 minutes. Clearly the ads are meant to celebrate 27 years of the franchise.

It is worth noting that this will be the watershed to celebrate a day that many fans will want to take advantage of, especially since we can take it for granted that we will have all kinds of activities to carry out.

At the moment, there is nothing confirmed, however these presentations are always tied to all the games and hopefully we might have some information about the DLC for Scarlet and Violet or some updates from the social games.

How to Redeem a Pokemon Go Code

If it happens that you have a code for Pokémon Go and you don’t know what to do with it or how to get the reward, we tell you that all you have to do is go to the page nianticlabs.com/tcg-code and put the code right there.

It’s worth noting that many of the codes have an expiration date, so it’s important to redeem them before it’s too late. Usually, the content you get has to do with items that go into your bag, so consider having space, because if not, then it was worth it.

We’ll see what kind of surprises await us for when February 27 arrives and if all the games will have the same treatment or there is only little content to be announced. Remember that you can follow all our news at Google Newyes and that you can join our community in discord.