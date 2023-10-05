PlayStation Plus Premium members will have access to a catalog of 100 films as part of their membership

Sony has announced a new collaboration between Sony Interactive Entertainment and Sony Pictures Entertainment to bring the Sony Pictures Core app (formerly known as Bravia Core) to the PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 consoles. With Sony Pictures Core, PlayStation players will be able to purchase and rent up to 2,000 movies on PS5 and PS4 consoles. Users will also be able to purchase a selection of Sony Pictures films thanks to an exclusive early access window directly from their console. PlayStation Plus Premium members, as part of their membership, will have access to a catalog of 100 films via the Sony Pictures Core app for on-demand streaming from the Sony Pictures library. The catalog, which will be free of advertising and updated periodically, will offer films such as Looper, Kingsglaive: Final Fantasy XV, Elysium, and Resident Evil Damnation. There will also be additional benefits for all PlayStation Plus members. The app is available from today in 23 markets, including Italy.