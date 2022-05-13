The twelfth most valuable brand in the world seems to expand like the complex paths of a motherboard’s printed circuits, with its brain at the center: the processor. From there you can reach notebooks and desktops, servers, graphics units, memories and storage, wireless and Ethernet products, artificial intelligence, data centers, and security technologies. It really takes an electronics engineer to break down and weigh each of these California-based Intel business areas. “We’re seeing robust demand across all of our businesses, whether it’s artificial intelligence, universal connectivity, ubiquitous computing or cloud infrastructure at the edge,” Greg Ernst, new corporate vice president of sales, marketing and communications and managing director, told MONEY. for America from Intel. After working in the same area, but restricted to the USA, he now has the challenge of shining by adding a great continent, which has Brazil as a key player. It’s been 35 years of Intel’s presence here. “I see Brazil as an emerging technological superplayer on a global scale,” said the executive. “I’m excited.”

The excitement for the new position was celebrated with a bottle of champagne, given by his team in San Francisco, United States, and a call to his wife, Emily, with whom he shares the pleasures of an activity far from technological: the production of wine in Sonoma County, with 250 vines and Petit Syrah and Zinfandel grapes. From there, E&E (Ernst & Ernst) bottles come out, awarded in contests in the region. “If you think the new position came with a new office, you’re wrong. I keep working in the same cubicle,” said Ernst with humor. At Intel, his attitude is similar to wine. Having a vision and standing up for what he believes in, now for a multicultural team that hopes to see him as an inspirational leader. In Brazil, the goal is to strengthen the commitment to the local IT ecosystem. “The recent technology and startup boom has driven unprecedented investments,” he said, noting that Brazil has the fastest growing community of software developers in the world, according to GitHub’s annual report. “Unicorns in countries like Mexico and Brazil have doubled in number and value, accelerating the transformation of various verticals such as agribusiness, manufacturing, hospitality, healthcare, finance and smart cities.” Ernst believes that the country is a technological driver, with unparalleled growth opportunities in the IT, edge-to-cloud, artificial intelligence and 5G market. That, of course, if Brazil takes several correct steps in the next few years — and gets out of stagnation.

Has the pandemic affected business? “No, technology was not shaken by Covid-19, it was boosted. People were able to learn, work and have fun at home thanks to our devices,” she said, stressing the difficulty in the human aspect. “We had to step up our scheme as 95% of digital infrastructures worldwide use Intel solutions.” Today, everything looks like a computer and semiconductors are the backbone of the global economy. It is a market that is driving the transformation of almost all sectors, with the forecast of doubling and reaching US$ 1 trillion by 2030. In Intel Xeon servers alone, there are 100 million installed bases across the globe. This made the company achieve its sixth year of record revenue in 2021, with $74.7 billion, or 2% growth compared to 2020.

SUPPLY CHAIN Intel has invested $20 billion in two chip factories in Ohio, in a move after 40 years without building a new one. All to meet the growing demand for advanced semiconductors. The company wants to become a major supplier of foundry resources in the US and Europe and build a more resilient supply chain that will ensure reliable access to advanced semiconductors for years to come. In other words, being dependent on China and countries on the other side of the Atlantic Ocean is not a good strategy, as companies that are suffering from a lack of processors have already realized. But this microprocessor manufacturing and assembly chain is highly complex and requires global coordination and supply. Example: a chip with an American design, but made in a factory in Taiwan, will be considered Chinese.

One particular war is between Intel and Apple. Two years ago, the second announced that it would use processors based on the M1 ARM in its products, breaking a historic partnership. Despite deflecting the fight very well, Ernst reinforces that the numbers don’t let him lie: “2021 was the best year we’ve had in the last decade for the PC industry, with a growth rate of 25%.” Intel is really still up there in the semiconductor market share — only Samsung shares a position with it in this pie, but the difference is limited to one place after the comma throughout 2021. Apple doesn’t sell its chips outside its machines, so it doesn’t even tickle Intel. Ernst defends his new chip design, which would be more efficient and make laptops thinner and lighter, terms that any consumer understands very well.