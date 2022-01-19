Santos will play in a semifinal of Copa São Paulo de Futebol Júnior for the first time since 2014. This Tuesday (18), Peixe defeated Mirassol on penalties, 3-1, after a 2-2 draw in normal time, in Arena da Fonte Luminosa, in Araraquara (SP), for the quarterfinals. Goalkeeper Diogenes, with two saves, was the hero of the classification.

The opponent in the fight for a place in the decision will be América-MG, on a date, place and time to be announced by the São Paulo Football Federation (FPF). Earlier, Coelho scored 1-0 over Botafogo at the Zezinho Magalhães stadium, in Jaú (SP).

The last time they reached the semifinals, Alvinegro took the Copinha title. Goalkeeper João Paulo, currently the starter of the professional team, was part of the team that beat Corinthians 2-1 in the decision, held at Pacaembu, in São Paulo. Under construction, the stadium will not be able to be used in this year’s final.

Despite the offensive momentum presented by the teams during the competition, the first half was lukewarm, with Mirassol’s slight superiority, until the 38th minute, when Santos opened the scoring. Full-back Lucas Pires received from midfielder Ed Carlos on the left and crossed for forward Rwan Seco to head the net. At 41, the interior team complained about a penalty from midfielder Jhonnathan on side Frank. Referee Paulo César Francisco understood that the bid was outside the area.

Right at the beginning of the final stage, Peixe seemed to be heading towards victory. At six minutes, defender Jair released Ed Carlos, who fixed his back for forward Lucas Barbosa to find Rwan Seco in the area. The number 10 took off the marking and scored his second goal in the match and the sixth in Copinha, being one to striker Figueiredo, from Vasco, who leads the artillery.

Mirassol didn’t feel the blow and looked for a draw. In the 29th minute, after a free kick by forward Wesley from the left, from the middle, midfielder Gabriel Tota, with a header, scored the first for Leão. Santos retreated and the interior team took over the offensive actions. At 43, Wesley took a corner from the right and defender Pedro Rinaldi, also with a header, equalized the score. Despite the stoppages, the referee gave only two minutes of extra time and ended the game before the 47th minute.

Mirassol’s reaction, however, did not go further. On penalties, Diógenes saved Gabriel Tota and full-back Moreira. On the third Santos beat, Jhonnathan kicked out. Wesley had a chance to lessen the Lion’s damage, but he missed the dug and went over the top. Then Lucas Barbosa moved the goalkeeper Vinícius and decided the alvinegra victory on penalties by 3 to 1.

The other semifinal match will be set this Wednesday (19). At 19:00 (Brasília time), Palmeiras face Oeste at Arena Barueri. Then, at 9:30 pm, São Paulo takes the Cruzeiro at Anacleto Campanella, in São Caetano do Sul (SP).

know more

+ SP: Man dies standing, leaning against car, and scene scares residents on the coast

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ Reincarnation in history: an age-old belief



+ Andressa Urach asks for money on the internet: ‘Help me pay my card bill’

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ CNH: see what you need to know for the application and renewal



+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media



+ IPVA 2022 SP: see how to consult and pay the tax

