USA.- Mazatlan FC is already situated in Foxborough, Massachusetts to dispute the working day one of the Leagues Cup 2024 against New England Revolution.

This weekend the boat of the ‘King Midas’, Victor Manuel Vucetichwill face the team of the Major League Soccer (MLS) with a view to his first victory in the binational tournament.

{{#info}} {{/info}} {{#main}} {{#image}} {{#original}} {{/original}} {{/image}} {{^image}} {{/image}} Upload content {{title}} {{/main}}

Those of the Ship They don’t know what it means to win in the present 2024-25 seasondespite having in the dock still Mexican coach who already knows what it is like to win a championship at a continental level.

‘Vuce’ conquered the Concachampions (2010-11, 2011,12 and 2012-13) with the Monterrey Football Club Striped in three consecutive years.

Mazatlán FC celebrates the draw against San Luis

Jorge Osuna

At the front of the Mazatlan Gunners FCthe historic strategist plans with his team to surprise in this second version of the Leagues Cup.

At the moment, the results are still not in line with the Mexican club. In four games in the Opening 2024 from the MX League adds one point out of twelve possible.

Mazatlan FC is seventeenth place with a balance of a tie with Athletic San Luis (2-2) and three defeats against Cruz Azul (1-0), Toluca FC (3-0) and Chivas (2-0).

Vucetich plans with his captains

Jorge Osuna

Although the panorama plays in against him, The purple tide will attack with the best there is in its crew to lead the Group I, which he shares with New England Revolution and Nashville SC, —Leagues Cup runners-up~.

Before the kick-off, on our Debate website we tell you when, where, at what time and on which channel to watch the match. Mazatlan-New England inside of date one of the Leagues Cup 2024.

Mazatlán FC on the field of Gillette Stadium

Twitter Mazatlan FC

The game was scheduled for this Saturday, July 27 from the fiefdom of Gillette StadiumThe ball will be in dispute when the clock indicates 6:00 p.m. (Mexico time), 5:00 p.m. (Culiacán time).

He debut of Mazatlan FC The 2024 Leagues Cup will be broadcast on national television, on the Azteca 7 channel.

Have you checked out Amazon yet? Check out their best products at THIS LINK.