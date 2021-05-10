In about a month after we wrote this news, the House of the Ideas will celebrate 80 years of one of its most iconic heroes: The Captain America. This will be through a new comic series that is written by Christopher cantwell and with the art of Dale eaglesham.

Now the name of this story is United States of Captain America and will gather the heroes who have not only carried the mantle, but also the shield: Steve Rogers, Sam wilson, Bucky barnes, John walker. Throughout this series we will meet the new bearers of red, white and blue and among them appears the one who should be the true Cap because he is a native.

This third Captain America that Steve Rogers will meet along the way of this story is Joe gomez, the captain of the Kickaoo tribe. He was co-created by Christopher cantwell Y Dale eaglesham, in close collaboration with geoscientist and writer Lipan Apache Darcie little badger and First Nation artist Qalipu Mi’kmaq David Cutler.

Joe gomez, the new Captain America, It will appear in the aforementioned series starting with issue # 3 which will be released in August 2021.

We also recommend: Meet the first LGBTQ + Captain America in this original Marvel story

Who is the new Captain America?

‘Something I love about Joe is his day job. He represents everything he represents as a hero ‘Little Badger explains. ‘Look, Joe Gomez is a construction worker, a builder in a world riddled with destruction. Every time a spaceship crashes into a bridge or a supervillain transforms an entire block into rubble, people like Joe fix things again.‘.

‘Working like this may seem thankless, but Joe genuinely enjoys helping his community survive and prosper. That is why you will not charge the elderly for home repair services.‘.

‘That is why he is also willing to risk his life to save others. I know a lot of people like Joe, many of them my indigenous relatives, so it was wonderful to help develop a character with his values, strength, and extreme crane-operating skills. ‘added Little Badger about this new Captain America.

United States of Captain America It begins when Captain America’s original shield is stolen. And when the mysterious shield thief heads to a site in Kansas, hoping to permanently tarnish Steve Rogers’ image, ‘El Cap’ and Sam Wilson follow his trail when they meet Captain America of the Kickapoo Tribe himself.

Fountain



