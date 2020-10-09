Highlights: Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal has demanded from the Central Government that all the three agricultural laws be reviewed.

Corona has stopped otherwise there would have been street protests.

Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje targeted fiercely.

Beniwal said – There is an alliance between Gehlot-Vasundhara in the state of 20 years.

Gehlot is on the path of Bahadur Shah Zafar, seeking the last Congress ruler of Rajasthan.

quota. RJP supremo and Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal, the hot-tempered leader who has emerged as a third front on the strength of farmers in Rajasthan, lashed out at the central government on Friday for new agricultural laws. Beniwal, who arrived on a Keta tour, started showing his sharp attitude to the Narendra Modi government regarding the recently passed three agriculture bill by the Central Government, as soon as he set foot on Chambal’s land. After the Akali Dal, RLP supremo Beniwal expressed his intention to break from NDA to coalition in conversation with the media here. Hanuman Beniwal’s attitude was so sharp towards the central government that he even went on to say that, the more time it took to connect the alliance, the more time it would take to leave the alliance. Beniwal said, “RLP party has been formed in the interest of farmers. If there is no talk in the interest of farmers, then the party will not form an alliance with anyone.”

Hanuman Beniwal, who came to express condolences on the demise of Shri Krishna Birla, the father of Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla, while speaking to the media has clearly said that he is dissatisfied with the three agricultural bills passed by the RLP Central Government. Beniwal gave a stern warning to the Central Government that, he should review all the three laws which have been used to attack the farmers. He said that he will discuss with the Prime Minister about the demand for amendments in the bills. If the government does not agree to amend the bills, then RLP from Narendra Modi’s central government and NDA will break the alliance in 1 minute.

Bullies burned priest alive with petrol for temple land, one accused arrested

RLP ready to hit the streets

RLP supremo Hanuman Beniwal said that opposition to agricultural laws will continue continuously. We do not want this agricultural law to apply. Beniwal said that the RLP is ready to take to the streets with the farmers regarding the bills, but in view of the Corona infection in the state, the RLP has stayed on the streets. The RLP will agitate on the streets against the bills when the time comes.

The priest of the temple was burnt alive in Rajasthan, the Chief Minister said – the culprits will not be spared



A sharp attack on Gehlot-Vasundhara

Nagaur MP Hanuman Beniwal, while speaking to the media in Kota, has launched a scathing attack on the state Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot and former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje. Beniwal said that the alliance between Gehlot and Vasundhara has been going on for the last 20 years. And the alliance of these two has left the state on the verge of ruin. Vasundhara’s favorite officer has become a favorite of Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot today, the same people are running the government.

Vasundhara wants to save Gehlot government with the support of 20 MLAs

In this way, Vasundhara and Gehlot play mixed games in Rajasthan. Beniwal while stating the alliance between Vasundhara and Gehlot, said that when the Gehlot government faced a crisis, the government was about to fall from power. But Vasundhara Raje wanted to save the government by supporting Gehlot with 20 MLAs.

Karauli: Bullies sprinkle petrol on priest, death for temple land, death

Gehlot supported Vasundhara with government bungalow

The Gehlot government supported Vasundhara for the former chief minister’s official bungalow. Carpet theft was scandalized by the scam of 32000 crores. In such a situation, Vasundhara Gehlot is one. But in the 2023 assembly elections in Rajasthan, the RLP will contest as a third front with full force. He said that RLP is a party of farmer interest, the history of the state is that till date the party with farmer interest has not emerged as a third front but RLP is going to create a new history in the state.

‘After all, Gehlot Ji, how long will you be the messiah of criminals?’ – Punis



Rape, robbery and public atrocities in Rajasthan, Rajasthan is number one in the country in gang rape

Beniwal said that the law and order situation of the country is in a bad shape. There is no peace in the state. Rape, robbery and atrocities on the general public are taking place, but no issue is being judged. He said that Chambal Gothara boat accident occurred in Kota. More than a dozen people died. More than 100 children died in JK Lone Hospital, but the Gehlot government has not yet conducted a judicial inquiry into these cases. State Medical Minister Raghu Sharma even told his officials in Jaipur that the children should not be admitted, so that the deaths of the children are not known. Hanuman Beniwal said that women harassment and gang rape cases are continuously coming up in the state and Rajasthan has reached number one in the country in both these cases.

Case of burning priest alive in Rajasthan: BJP attacks Congress- Now demand resignation from Gehlot

Gehlot wants to become the last ruler of Congress state

Beniwal said that the arrangements for prevention of corona are going on in the state of God. Wrong figures are being introduced. The government has completely failed. 20 years ago, the same hooliganism was created by political parties inside Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, the same kind of hooliganism is in Rajasthan today. Gehlot wants my government to remain, Gehlot wants to complete his full 5-year term in the state. Even if Congress does not come again. Just as Bahadur Shah Zafar was the last ruler, similarly Ashok Gehlot, the last ruler of the Congress, wants to become. Beniwal said that the RLP party will contest the upcoming elections against Vasundhara and Gehlot. RLP will also be strong in Hadauti zone. He said RLP is strong in Jodhpur Bikaner and other divisions. Regarding the upcoming civic elections, Beniwal said that after the party will discuss, they will decide whether to contest the election or not.

The miscreants first ate food in the hotel and then attacked, the whole incident was captured in CCTV