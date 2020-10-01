Gandhi Jayanti is celebrated every year on 2 October. It is also the birthday of Lal Bahadur Shastri ji on this day. However, different trends are being seen on social media. People are remembering the story of Ajay Devgan’s film ‘Drishyam’. Those who have seen this film will easily understand the whole scene.

Trade on social media ‘2 October Remember Ya’

Actually, the story of the film ‘Drishyam’ starts from the day of 2 October in which Ajay Devgan (Vijay Salgonkar) goes to Panaji with his family. Pav Bhaji eats in the hotel. The subsequent story brings a full twist to the film. Due to this, people have started the trend on social media ‘Tomorrow 2 October Yad Hai’ as soon as 2 October comes.

Nishikant Kamat directed the film

Shreeya Saran, Tabu, Ishita Dutta, Rajat Kapoor were in important roles in the film ‘Drishyam’ directed by Nishikant Kamat besides Ajay Devg. The film was released in the year 2015. The film received positive reviews from audiences and critics. Let’s say that Nishikant Kamat died recently.