– To strengthen the immune system, you need to eat foods rich in vitamin C: berries, fruits, vegetables, herbs, – advises nutritionist, therapist of the Institute of Gerontology of the National Academy of Medical Sciences of Ukraine Yulia Povoroznyuk… – Also useful are those that contain phytoncides – biologically active substances that destroy microbes. These are garlic, horseradish, mustard, various spices: turmeric, pepper. You can drink pharmacy vitamin C: for prevention – 500 milligrams daily, and a doctor should prescribe a therapeutic dose. It should not be taken in one go, but it is better to break it up and drink it after two to three hours.

There should be enough fat in the diet. It is he who makes the cells denser, making it difficult for viruses to penetrate them. Fatty sea fish containing omega-3 acids, cod liver, lard, butter and coconut oil are beneficial. For the production of antibodies, protein is needed, which is contained in bone and chicken broth, ear, as well as fish, poultry, meat, and cheeses. Don’t forget about legumes, nuts, seeds.

– Doctors now recommend taking vitamin D, and together with vitamin K. Why is this combination useful?

– Vitamin D3, supplemented with vitamin K2, reduces the formation of calcifications in blood vessels and organs. In a person over 40 who takes high doses of vitamin D without vitamin K2, calcium can be deposited in the lungs, heart muscle, and kidneys.

It is important to know that you need to check your vitamin D levels before taking vitamin D. Some people need high doses (their receptors are less sensitive). It is advisable to take tests twice a year.

– Zinc is considered to be very beneficial for strengthening the immune system. This is true?

– Yes. Zinc stimulates the activity of leukocytes and is involved in the formation of antibodies. The better the immune response, the easier any infection is.

