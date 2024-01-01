The Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) shelled Donetsk on New Year's Eve, killing four people. Details about the consequences of the strike are in the Izvestia article.

Shelling of Donetsk on January 1 – victims and injured

At approximately 2:00 on January 1, the head of the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), Denis Pushilin, reported massive shelling by the Ukrainian military of the center of Donetsk using multiple launch rocket systems (MLRS). Kalininsky and Budennovsky districts were affected. It was immediately known that four people were killed and 13 were injured.

At 3:45, the DPR representative office in the JCCC reported that the Ukrainian military fired eight more shells in the direction of Donetsk. The attack was also carried out using MLRS.

Ukrainian Armed Forces strike on Donetsk – consequences

Closer to the morning, Izvestia published a video of the consequences of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ strike on Donetsk. Militants fired at the city center – Voroshilovsky district. Residential buildings, cars, and a school were damaged. The walls of administrative buildings and the chess school were cut by shrapnel. The blast wave blew out windows from residential buildings.

Izvestia correspondent Evgeny Bykovsky reported that the Ukrainian Armed Forces struck the Voroshilovsky district with the help of HIMARS, Uragan and Grad MLRS. He indicated that the Ukrainian military fired cluster munitions at the city.

Shelling of Donetsk by the Ukrainian Armed Forces – commentary from the Russian Foreign Ministry

The official representative of the Russian Foreign Ministry Maria Zakharova, commenting on the Ukrainian military’s attack on Donetsk on New Year’s Eve, called the Kiev regime a terrorist beast. She emphasized that once again the fire was directed at civilians.

The Ukrainian Armed Forces are trying to strike Russian territories against the backdrop of a special operation to protect Donbass, the beginning of which Putin announced on February 24, 2022. The decision to hold it was made against the backdrop of an aggravation of the situation in the region due to shelling by the Ukrainian military.