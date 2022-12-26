The rise in the exchange rate of the dollar and its fluctuation was directly reflected in the prices of commodities and basic and luxury materials, amid fear among Iraqi consumers that the already high prices would continue to rise, especially for those with medium and limited incomes and the poor.

The new wave of price increases coincided with the advent of the Christmas holidays and the end of the year, as citizens increased their demand for shopping and strolling in markets, commercial and entertainment complexes.

Although the Central Bank seeks to control the exchange rate of the dollar to ensure financial stability in the Iraqi markets, economists have warned that the price will not simply return to its previous state at the 147 threshold prevailing over the past two years, and that the figure may rise even to about 160 thousand dinars for every 100 dollars. Which, according to them, will contribute to raising the rate of inflation and rising prices even more, and declining the purchasing power of Iraqis.

Other analysts believe that the instability and fluctuation in the exchange rate will continue beyond the beginning of the year, until a balance is achieved between the supply and demand of the dollar in the local markets within a few weeks.

Central bank actions

The Central Bank of Iraq confirmed, on Saturday, that it assigned 3 government banks to secure the dollar for citizens, and to allow measures to increase the supply of foreign currency.

The Central Bank’s advisor, Ihsan al-Yasiri, revealed to the Iraqi News Agency that “the Rafidain, Rasheed and Industrial banks have been assigned as government banks to secure foreign currency for the public, for various purposes such as tourism, study, medicine, and others.”

According to Al-Yasiri, “it was agreed with the three banks to give holders of Master and Visa cards who have accounts in those banks the ability to fill them in dollars from 1-10000 at a price of 1470 to the public, while the dollar is sold to travelers at 1465.”

He pointed out that “those who do not have a bank account and do not hold a card of any of the three banks can open an account in it and issue the card, and then the customer fills in the amount he wishes to transfer up to $10,000.”

And he noted that “these methods and procedures will contribute to increasing the supply of the dollar, given that the bank will sell the dollar in cash on a daily basis to banks and exchange companies.”

What do the experts say?

The Iraqi researcher and economist, Nabil Jabbar Al-Tamimi, said in a statement to “Sky News Arabia”:

The dollar exchange rate continues to rise in the parallel market (the black market), and the Central Bank of Iraq has so far been unable to contain the crisis, as the difference between the official exchange rate and the parallel exchange rate is close to 5 percent.

Demand is increasing in the Iraqi markets for the US dollar, whose exchange rate continues to rise, despite the Central Bank’s increase in cash and direct sales to the markets, where the demand is greater than the available supply.

What drives the dollar to rise more, even a little, in such days is the advent of the holiday season associated with Christmas and New Year, as it may contribute to the cessation of dollar sales from the Central Bank and banks, in addition to the cessation of many banks and financial institutions from working during the last days of the year, for reasons Related to the closing of financial accounts at the end of the year, which contributed to the increase in the gap between demand and supply.

And the Central Bank of Iraq had decided in December of the year 2020 to adjust the exchange rate of the US dollar against the Iraqi dinar, as the purchase price of the dollar from the Ministry of Finance reached 1450 dinars, while the price of selling it to banks was 1460 dinars per dollar, while the selling price to the citizen was 1470 dinars per dollar. dollar.