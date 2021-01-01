About 30 cars were burned on the night of January 1 in the French city of Strasbourg, reports Le Figaro…

As local law enforcement officers told the publication, this happened during a curfew.

“The situation remains less tense than a year ago,” the police said and added that several people were detained on suspicion of arson.

Let us remind you that exactly a year ago in Strasbourg, unknown persons set fire to 220 cars. During the riots, police officers were injured, one person was injured in a car explosion. On suspicion of mass arson, law enforcement officers detained 40 people.

