Who knows why Netflix added to its catalog Deadly suspicion (The Informer), but the presence of Rosamund pike it may well be a clue.

To the streaming giant Netflix it was barbaric with Don’t worry, I take care of you, where Peter Dinklage was also (game of Thrones), that’s why it also has Radioactive (renamed Madam curie). with the actress of Lost like the winner of the Nobel, for a few weeks.

And, since there are not two if three, we arrive at Deadly suspicion.

Joel Kinnaman, whom we will see in “The Suicide Squad”, is the protagonist. Netflix photo

But let’s see how you come to see Deadly suspicion.

. Because it is in the 6th position of the 10 most viewed productions on Netflix.

. Because in the cast there are the named Rosamund Pike, Clive Owen, Ana de Armas and the also musician Common (we agree that the protagonist, the Swedish Joel Kinnaman, from the series The Killing, and the next The Suicide Squad, not many know him yet).

. By its director, the Roman Andrea Di Stefano (Escobar: paradise lost, in which Benicio Del Toro was Pablo Escobar). Hmm …

. For the title. But mortal suspicion? Which?

What are you talking about?

Ana de Armas, whom we will see in “No time to die”, the next Bond. Netflix photo

Based on a Swedish novel, Three seconds, the original title The Informer It talks about a protagonist, Piotr or Pete Koslow, an ex-convict who, just as he is the best drug dealer of the General, a Polish boss of fentanyl, an opiate or drug also known as synthetic heroin, is also that, the FBI informant.

Piotr or Pete has a nice family (the Cuban and ascendant Ana de Armas –Between knives and secrets, Blade Runner 2049, Bond’s next – is his wife, and the director’s daughter plays hers) whom he wants to protect at all costs.

Clive Owen and Pike, the FBI agents. Netflix photo

It remains for him to do one last little job for Erica Wilcox, the FBI agent to whom Rosamund Pike puts the body, which consists of participating in a delivery, recording the General and voila, they forget their probation for murdering a man who he complimented his wife.

Because Piotr was in prison, and there he will end because not only the FBI has an infiltrator, but also the New York police. And, as they explain more than once, the feds and law enforcement officers don’t work together or pass on data, and the undercover cop ends up dead in a previous installment.

Piotr must go back to jail … Photo Netflix

Now the drug men want Piotr in Bale Hill Prison (yes, the one where Piotr was already serving time) to handle and control the drug, and the FBI to get the names of the buyers and the corrupt.

One movie, two parts

Deadly suspicion, which I insist, I have no idea why they gave it that title, it is divided into two parts.

The first and the one that works best is the urban one, the one that takes place in the streets. The second is prison. And perhaps because there are neither Pike, nor De Armas, nor Clive Owen, wasted as Pike’s superior, the thing does not flow so much.

The protagonist’s wife does not have a good time. Netflix photo

There are fights in the prison, as appropriate, betrayal and lack of words, some twist and actions somewhat pulled by the hair.

And also an agent of the Organized Crime Division, who is after who murdered his undercover police.

The film is divided into two parts, one urban and one prison. Netflix photo

Joel Kinnaman has an air of Keith Carradine – if you are moviegoers and are about to enter the age to receive the first dose of the coronavirus vaccine, you know who I am talking about – and enough force to dent your 4×4 truck just by hitting it little punch.

Is it good Deadly suspicion? At the beginning he entertains, and when things get complicated for Piotr, he is already anyone.

“Deadly suspicion”

Good

Thriller. UK / USA, 2019. Original title: “The Informer”. 113 ‘, SAM 16. From: Andrea Di Stefano. With: Joel Kinnaman, Rosamund Pike, Ana de Armas, Clive Owen. Available in: Netflix.