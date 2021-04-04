Mel Gibson no introduction needed. Emile hirsch (Towards wild routes, or Into the wildby Sean Penn), Kate Bosworth (Luisa Lane in Superman returns) and David Zayas (Sergeant Angel Batista, good companion of Dexter in the series) maybe, yes.

What needs an introduction is Force of nature (N ° 1 in the Top of Netflix in Argentina) which is not a National Geographic documentary, but a thriller with a Category 5 cyclone as a backdrop.

What Hurricane Maria left behind in Puerto Rico in 2017 was devastating. Three thousand dead, agriculture destroyed and an economy that has not yet recovered.

Mel Gibson, a stubborn and irascible ex-cop as in the “Deadly Weapon” saga. Netflix photo

Force of nature It never clarifies what happens at that precise moment, but there is talk of a tornado with gusts of wind that will blow 305 kilometers per hour. But the rain that hits the actors when they walk down the street clearly comes from hoses. Because they hose them so cute.

That is the least.

Before arriving at Ray’s apartment (Mel Gibson as a former cop who wants to leave his apartment before the hurricane hits), two other police officers in action, Cardillo and Peña (Hirsch and Stephanie Cayo, Peruvian actress and pop star) patrol the streets that we said were hosed, looking for someone to evacuate.

Although he needs dialysis and is ill, Ray (Gibson) faces heavily armed robbers. Netflix photo

They run into an African American who is going to be imprisoned because, selfishly, he wanted to buy hundreds of kilos of meat to feed his pet locked under locks in his apartment (yes, in the building where Mel Gibson lives).

Don’t ask how or why the cops agree to accompany you to the building to feed Janet, your pet, before you go to the police station. And it does not go that Juan the Baptist (David Ayas), an unscrupulous criminal, arrives almost at the same time looking for an old man who would have hidden millionaire paintings in his home (in the same building).

Emile Hirsch (“Into the Wild”), a policeman in Puerto Rico who suffers from a trauma. Netflix photo

Now we come to Mel. He doesn’t want to leave, but his daughter (Bosworth), who is a doctor, wants to be taken to the hospital, because he needs dialysis and If there are power cuts for weeks due to the storm, bye Mel.

Well, the “good guys” will have to face something much stronger than the hurricane. (they hose for a while, then stop, and reopen the tap)Because the half dozen thieves captained by Juan will do whatever it takes to keep the old man’s loot (who may or may not be a Nazi).

Non-US version.

For now, the film has a longer duration here, on Netflix, than in its on-demand premiere on July 30 in the United States. Hence, a certain explanation of Cardillo’s depression when more than an hour of the projection passed, is not understood, because everything that is seen, we already saw it at the beginning. It seems that in the original version, that, the opening scene, was not there.

Is it convenient to start watching the movie at minute 8?

No, it is also wasting time.

Mel Gibson doesn’t take any of the film’s implausibilities seriously. Netflix photo

Gibson remembered what Martin Riggs, his character in Deadly weapon, stubborn, irascible, somewhat crazy, as if more than 30 years had passed over him. What happened to Gibson, who at 65 makes the same jokes as in the ’80s.

However, it does not take seriously any of the implausibilities of the film, which at times pivots in three different environments of the building, and does not dodge but embraces all the cliches, including ethnic, because we are in Puerto Rico, and there are Hispanics and African Americans.

Last question: Kate Bosworth, who is the director’s wife, didn’t she tell you, one night before going to sleep, that everything is fine with having given her a character, that she helps him, but that she could have been less flat, linear and inconceivable?

“Force of nature”

Regular

Action. USA, 2020. Original title: “Force of Nature”. 99 ‘, SAM 16. From: Michael Polish. With: Mel Gibson, Emile Hirsch, David Zayas, Kate Bosworth. Available in: Netflix.