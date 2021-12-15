Home » Tv ” Netflix » On Netflix “It Was the Hand of God”: trailer and cast

After the success obtained in cinemas, Paolo Sorrentino arrives on Netflix with It was the hand of God: plot and cast of the new masterpiece by the director of Naples

Naples was celebrated in dozens of movie: his skill, his life always on the edge, his inspiration and that vision of life that only Naples can have, has inspired directors and actors from all over the world, up to him too to Paolo Sorrentino, a director who needs no introduction and from whom each of us always expects a lot.

Once again, with his “It was the hand of God”, Sorrentino managed to celebrate in a unique way, a story capable of touching the thousand shades of a city that has entered the imagination of millions of people.

The movie, starting today 15 December, will also be available on the Netflix streaming catalog: a wonderful news for all subscribers who will be able to enjoy a title not to be missed not only the plot of the film, but above all for the ability of the movie director to give the whole a different point of view.

Many have pointed out that this film deserved to be seen on the big screen of a cinema, but our 55 inch could give equally honor to this film.

Cast “It Was God’s Plot”

Toni Servillo

Filippo Scotti

Teresa Saponangelo

Massimiliano Gallo

Betti Pedrazzi

Biagio Manna

Ciro Capano

Marlon Joubert

Luisa Ranieri

Renato Carpentieri

Plot “It was the hand of God”

The film is set in the 1980s in Naples, the director’s hometown, and tells the story of a young man named Fabio, known as Fabietto (Filippo Scotti), who lives in the Neapolitan capital. The boy will have the opportunity to live one of the greatest dreams of football lovers, when goalkeeper Diego Maradona arrives in his city, but this great joy will be accompanied by an unexpected tragedy, which will upset his life. But fate plays tricks and Fabietto will have the opportunity to learn how, in this case, happiness and despair, joy and tragedy are intertwined so much as to determine his future together …

