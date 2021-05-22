Shattered heads, evolved zombies, digital blood to roll, sounds that link shots, blows, the environment and the screams with the music. The army of the dead from Zack snyder is a combination of all that, maybe a little elongated and with a Dave Bautista (Drax in Guardians of the Galaxy) playing the sensible hard.

The Plot: In zombie-infested Las Vegas, there’s loot waiting: $ 200 million in a casino vault. And since the President of the United States is going to drop an atomic bomb to end everything (Las Vegas, the zombies, the humans that are left there) there is little time to enter the walled city, dodge and / or annihilate the dead. living creatures, find the loot and flee.

Because it is as if the saga of The big scam will cross with Aliens, the return, the movie that James Cameron shot long before Titanic Y Avatar, but after Terminator, which was nothing more than a war. Like a foray into Vietnam.

Dave Bautista against everyone. The star of “Guardians of the Galaxy”, in the role of tough and sensitive. Netflix photo

If a film wants to be integrated into the genre cinema universe, it must respect some rules. The army of the dead does it, but it also takes extreme liberties, shooting – the verb is perfect – at one extreme and the other.

On the one hand, those who sit on the couch, turn on Netflix and wait for an action movie, with massacres of zombies and / or humans, will find all of it. After a strong start, as if it were the old serials of the 1950s, and with a later one with the scene of the stripper with the nibbled penis included, Snyder decides to give the viewer a break.

Lots of makeup and effects to recreate evolved zombies. Netflix photo

But on the other hand, that transition that blockbusters usually have, but that last nothing and is the thread that connects one scene to another, is extensive. Or it becomes ditto.

Because, well, here that transition of scenes between action scenes includes the regrouping of the band of mercenaries to deliver the blow, the presentation of each one, the meeting with the millionaire who wants the 200 million dollars from the casino vault, you have to unfold the plans of the casino and the redemption of the father and daughter.

The zombie tiger, one of the director’s surprises that debuted with “Dawn of the Dead.” Netflix photo

Thus, if you don’t have much to do, and you do have patience, wait until they finally reach the interior of Las Vegas, which is surrounded by a wall. Does the metaphor reach you?

Long live las vegas

Snyder has shown that action scenes, melee combat, is something he handles to his liking. Remember 300. And if it drips digital blood, the better. For something he told us that he decided to take charge of the photography direction. There, in Las Vegas, the film is like a symphony of movement, color and sound.

Agile: these are the zombies that must be fought to steal US $ 200 million. Netflix photo

The problem is that if the action is dizzying, when it slows down and the characters do what they don’t have to do in a movie like this – talk, and if they do, it should at least be funny dialogue – well, the attention decays. And, although I do not share it, it is understood if someone pauses to look for a snack, a sweet or a potato chip.

And if we had the zombies to be bored, who used to be walkers and who were only interested in doing was eating human brains, now they are in a higher stage. Not only do they live in a community, but they are agile like a ninja warrior.

Dave Bautista leads the band of mercenaries. It’s almost two and a half hours of action … and dialogue. Netflix photo

Snyder, who wrote the script and winked here and there to George A. Romero, to 300 and even to Apocalypse Now, puts many characters on the scene and one ends up trying to guess which one gets first nibbled by the odd zombie.

And it includes twists, betrayals, and, as we said, loads of blood.

And the stripper scene is there. Netflix photo

The best, to enjoy The army of the dead, is not taking anything too seriously, as the director himself does. They’ve spent a lot on rebuilding Las Vegas, on zombie effects (including a tiger), and hectoliters of blood.

With a little more brain, before a living dead swallowed it, it was enough for the show to be round.

“The army of the dead”

Good

Action. USA, 2021. Original title: “Army of the Dead”. 148 ‘, SAM 16. From: Zack Snyder. With: Dave Bautista, Ella Purnell, Ana de la Reguera. Available in: Netflix.