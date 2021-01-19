If there is a role in which we did not expect Omar Sy, it is this one. And yet … How well it goes to the kid from Trappes to slip under Arsène Lupin’s cape and top hat! After all, when one imagines the burglar gentleman, it is his chatter, his boasting allied to a naturally indolent class that comes to mind. Netflix was not mistaken by entrusting the title role to the favorite actor of the French, but the series also seduces abroad, who has not forgotten Omar Sy’s forays into Hollywood (Jurassic World, Call of the Forest…). Even if the contemporary incarnation, homage to the creator of “Greatest of thieves”, Maurice Leblanc, sometimes lacks the rigor one would expect from the cunning authors that are George Kay (the enjoyable Internship) and François Uzan ( Family Business).

Although the famous monte-en-l’air born in 1905 in the monthly I know everything displays prestigious ascendants (empire nobility, Norman aristocracy), he shares with his distant heir a modest childhood, the sudden disappearance of the parent who raises him, and the desire for revenge on those he considers responsible. Assane Diop, the 2021 Lupine, has taken on other character traits from his model. Like him, he does not kill, and has fun fooling his victims by disguising himself. He is courteous, even to his natural enemies. But where Leblanc associates this trait with the social rank of his hero, with Kay and Uzan it is proof of the humanity proper to every man … A universalist reinterpretation but a bit kind.

A gentleman burglar a little too smooth

Because, in 1905 as in 2021, Arsène Lupine remains a moral character, whose thefts target people who have enriched themselves illegally or immorally: “Me, I fly in an apartment; you steal on the stock market. All that is kif-kif ”, launches Lupine in 813. “The secret of great fortunes without apparent cause is a forgotten crime”, wrote Balzac, one of Leblanc’s favorite authors. But the brigand does not go so far as to redistribute. If the hero of Leblanc displays similarities of view with the anarchists, these are reflected especially in his outfit (top hat and cane were borrowed from the bourgeois to mark their moral superiority over the latter): if he wants to jostle society is for his benefit above all. The Lupine 2021 is like this. A little smooth, even if the production is entrusted to top film stars, such as Louis Leterrier ( Danny the Dog, series Dark Crystal), Marcela Said (Summer of the Flying Fish) or Hugo Gélin (Miss).

A draft political speech

Admittedly, Lupine wants to be a popular hero and spokesperson for the invisible in the front line (admirable ballet of the sweepers of the Louvre in the first episode, the queen’s necklace), but this will assumed by the character only serves a personal vendetta. Omar Sy’s publicity stunt on social networks, disguised as an anonymous metro display, would undoubtedly have had more impact if the series supported this outline of political discourse. Last regret: the place of women in Lupine is negligible. Leblanc had given them a prominent place, making them the only ones fine enough to confuse the thief and reveal his double identity. We will have to wait for the second part – the release date has not yet been fixed – to find out if Assane’s ex, Claire (Ludivine Sagnier), will finally discover the pot aux roses.