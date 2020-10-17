Navratri has started and the festive season has started in India. While people will now be engaged in the preparation and celebrations for the whole 9 days of worship, Sushant Singh Rajput’s sister Shweta Singh Kirti has paid tribute to her mother before Navratri. She has shared an old post by Sushant Singh Rajput which has an unseen picture of her mother.

Sushant has 2 pictures of his mother in this old post. Sharing this post, Shweta wrote, ‘Mother, on the eve of Navratri, I pray you for strength and knowledge. I am proud of the way you raised us. Let us begin Durga Puja by paying respects to our own mother. Hope this Navratri fills everyone with divine power. ‘



Apart from this, Shweta has shared a screenshot of another old post of Sushant in which she has shared a picture of Goddess Durga. Sushant had a lot of faith in religion and this is revealed by watching some of his old videos and posts. Please tell that Sushant was very young when his mother died. Sushant was often emotional by remembering his mother. After his mother left, Sushant treated his eldest sister as the mother.



Meanwhile, let us know that CBI is still investigating the case of Sushant Singh Rajput. After the AIIMS forensic report came out, some reports said that the CBI can file a closure report in this case. However, the CBI has clarified that the investigation into Sushant’s death case is still going on and the reports of filing a closure report are baseless. Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his Mumbai home on 14 June 2020.