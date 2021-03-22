“They are the light of my eyes” This is how Mervat Azzam described her cats “Katie” and “Nuti” and their relationship with them, which resembles a special kind of motherhood. 2019, cats bond to their caregivers to a similar degree as babies.

Mervat said, “I thought about raising cats because I live alone and do not have children, and cats use positive energy at home, because their blood is light and they play in front of me, which keeps me in good mood, and they are obligated throughout the day. Their tenure is better than human beings who are full of malice. “

She added, “Her decision came after returning to Egypt after many years she spent working in Britain. She lived alone without a husband or children making her loneliness, and with her relatives preoccupied with life’s troubles and concerns, she found in (Katie) and (Naughty), Alonce and love, and the children who were forbidden. From them, she decided to give them her love and tenderness, just as they also give her their love and tenderness. “

Mervat continued: “I studied business administration at the American University and worked in England, and when I grew up I decided to return to Egypt and live for the rest of my life in it, but I found myself living alone and my family busy in the cycle of life, so I decided to raise cats, and I have two kittens, a son and a girl, five years old and a text, and I only noted five years. The boy is a Shirazi, but the girl is Birchen, and by eating them the most expensive dry food, and by drinking mineral water because I fear for them, he buys them children’s clothes and adjusts them to their size at the dress-up, “according to the Egyptian newspaper,” Youm Al-Sabea, “.

Mervat treats her cats with tenderness, as she considers them her children and always refers to them with the words “my children” and “my children.” She also finds a language of dialogue between them, where she said: “I feel that they understand me and I speak with them, and I am happy with my companionship with them. I am interested in them, their cleanliness, their hair removal, and the washing of their clothes every day. “

Mervat also takes care of the health of her cats by conducting regular medical examinations to check on their health, saying: “I have to show them to the doctor once a month, and they are given an ultrasound and once every 3 or 4 months. Warm them up and dress them in the cold in the winter, so that they may not have a shower. “

Mervat’s interest in her cats did not stop at the point of preparing food and conducting medical examinations only, but also interested in involving them in competitions for cat beauty queens, because she feels happy with their success in these competitions as if it was the success of one of her children, and she also fears envy, as she said: “With their income. Cat beauty pageants, and once my daughter won the third place, and she was wearing a beautiful red coat that had a moon, and after that she was tired.