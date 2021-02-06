May 21 it will be one year since the trial against Cristina Kirchner for alleged corruption in public works began, an address in favor of Lázaro Báez that earned the public treasury $ 46,000 million, according to the imputation. After the judicial fair, hearings will resume this Monday with the testimonial statement of two people suggested by Lázaro Báez, who intervened in an audit carried out in 2013. There are still ahead more than a hundred witnesses so that they pass by the stage and during the electoral year it is expected that Javier Iguacel, former head of Highway and complainant will declare.

There are a total of 51 bids analyzed in this file during the investigation. In the study of each of the cases, the prosecutors Gerardo Pollicita and Ignacio Mahiques, determined that this set of road contracts were directed to favor Lázaro Báez who, by then, administered the Kirchner family hotels, had carried out fifteen operations of real estate purchase – sale, their companies were tenants of the firm Los Sauces of the former presidents, among other commercial agreements.

The prosecution maintains that the Austral Group received average premiums of 65% while half of the road contracts were not completed. This bulk of accusations, which brought Cristina Kirchner to the dock for the first time, focus on an even bigger issue: the prosecution accused the vice president of being the head of an illicit association that was dedicated to defrauding the State by favoring Báez .

These accusations are what the prosecution seeks to demonstrate throughout the hearings. The list of witnesses it was close to 150 people, and there are still more than a hundred testimonials to listen to. This Monday, the only one of the eight lawsuits that the former president has for corruption that she initiated, will resume with the testimonial statement of two engineers suggested by Lázaro Báez who signed a 2013 audit report.

The Federal Oral Court 2 (TOF 2), chaired by Judge Jorge Gorini and made up of his peers Andrés Basso and Rodrigo Giménez Uriburu, is responsible for carrying out the first trial against Cristina Kirchner, where the prosecution by Diego Luciani intervenes. Like last year, they will be two weekly hearings are held, set for Monday and Tuesday.

As the plaintiff, the Anti-Corruption Office (OA) led by Felix Crous intervenes in the case, which has already anticipated that when the accusation stage begins, will retire. The decision of the state agency was reported after withdrawing from the lawsuits in the Los Sauces and Hotesur cases, where Cristina Kirchner and her children -Máximo and Florencia Kirchner- are prosecuted for money laundering.

The case that will resume on Monday, is a trial of great importance: account with 16 defendants, 51 bids analyzed during the investigation, audits ordered by the National Highway Directorate (DNV) of the macrista management, financial statements of the holding company that Lázaro Báez built since May 2003 and works certifications. Likewise, TOF 2 ordered an expert opinion on five witness cases that yielded surcharges, with the dissent of the expert named by Cristina Kirchner, from 117 to 200 million dollars.

The hearings began in May 2019 and despite the pandemic, the trial managed to print a certain rhythm under the semi-face-to-face modality after several months of being detained. With a system already in place for its implementation, hundreds of witnesses still remain. At this rate, although in Comodoro Py no one risks precise dates, everything indicates that the allegations will not begin until 2022.

This week, the sentence against Báez for money laundering in the framework of the Route of Money K will also be known, he is accused of having laundered 60 million dollars. The case was linked to the trial against the former president, since the accusation maintains that the money used for laundering operations came from the road contracts under investigation.