B.In a violent shooting in Berlin late on Sunday evening, three men were seriously injured. According to the public prosecutor’s office, “a lot of shots” were fired in front of a shisha bar in Wedding. After the crime, the police were there with a large contingent around 11 p.m. and cordoned off the surrounding area. “The background is still completely unclear,” said the public prosecutor’s office, Martin Steltner. The injured men are of Serbian nationality or origin. There are still no suspected perpetrators, so far nobody has been arrested.

According to observations by a dpa photographer, 29 signs were placed on the street as markings for cartridge cases at the scene of the crime. A local police officer said one of the three victims was shot seven to eight times in the upper body. The injured men were taken to the hospital. One woman went into shock.

The affected Müllerstrasse was closed in both directions. Police officers with submachine guns secured the area. Heavily armed police officers were also on duty in a house in the vicinity of the crime scene. The public prosecutor’s office took over responsibility for the publication of information unusually quickly after the crime, which only occurs in the case of larger offenses. The shisha bar at the Tatort advertises on the Internet that it is “at one of the hottest hotspots in Berlin Wedding”.

On Saturday night, a 31-year-old man was stabbed to death in an argument between several people on Badstrasse in the nearby Gesundbrunnen district. A 38-year-old was arrested as a suspect. The public prosecutor sees no connection to the shooting in Wedding. The dispute in Badstrasse took place in a different scene and had family reasons.