The next monday 29 The 2021 school year of the Master in Journalism of Grupo Clarín and the University of San Andrés begins. The program integrates theory and practice according to a teaching plan taught by journalists, researchers, economists and prominent speakers such as Carlos de Elía, Diana Baccaro, Hector Gambini, Pablo Calvo, Daniel Fernández Canedo, Silvia Naishtat, Miguel Wiñazki, Jorge Porta, Lalo Mir, María Laura Santillán, Laura Zommer, Olivia Sohr, Alejandro Tumas, Marcelo Aprea, Iván Acevedo, Gustavo Janse, Juan Bouthemy, Fernando Vailatti, Cecilia Vecchiarelli, Guillo García, among others.

All of them combine the experience they impart from their respective chairs with the academic vision provided by academics such as Roberto Bouzas, María Marta García Negroni, Carlos Gelormini, Eugenia Mitchelstein, Lía Munilla, Lila Luchessi, Francisco Corigliano, Ignacio Mazzocco, Sonia Jalfin, Julián Gadano or Silvia Ramírez Gelbes.

With two decades of existence, the Master’s Degree has received in its cloister figures of universal renown and even legendary figures, such as the American writer and journalist Tom Wolfe, one of the creators of the so-called New Journalism; John Dinges, a journalist who investigated Operation Condor and the murder of former Chilean Foreign Minister Orlando Letelier; the great artist Hermenegildo Sabat; journalist and former senator Norma Morandini; the writer and journalist of the Madrid newspaper “El País”, Juan Cruz; Joseph Stiglitz, Nobel Prize in Economics; the prestigious Italian writer Alessandro Baricco; Jim Roberts, former editor of The New York Times and the Spanish writer Rosa Montero, among others, who have opened the school year and dialogued with the teachers. Last year, at the inauguration of the academic cycle, the eminent chronicler John lee andersson, who has also participated in internal workshops of the Master, was clear: “Being a journalist has never been easy and less so now, when journalism is in check and the moral and integrity of the journalist, put in doubt “.

Maria Laura Santillan at the Clarín Master’s Degree and the University of San Andrés. Students do internships at the Clarín newspaper, Radio Miter and El Trece.

It is a great time then to launch into the adventure of journalism that is coming. It is not the facility but the obstacles that challenge and encourage communicative action. Study journalism during the Pandemic It is an exercise installed in a complex, new and challenging space-time for those who intend to learn and perfect a trade that is, at the same time, a rigorous discipline and a deep vocation.

The Master’s degree from the University of San Andrés and the Clarín group, with the collaboration of the School of Journalism at Columbia University in New York, this year faces new paths for the transmission of communication in action: virtuality. But it is a virtuality that didactically leads to presence. Good journalism is not done without putting the body at the end of the day. The MaeP, the only multimedia master’s degree in the country, deployed a virtual teaching model which does not exclude material coverage according to compliance with all rigorous protocols. It is a virtual and personalized pedagogical design, focused on the interests of each student. There is also a scholarship system to which you must apply.

Journalism is taught not to a group, but to each and every one. Journalism is learned through properly communicational action, which is deployed in the new radio study of the Master’s, built in its own headquarters. Practices are also carried out in the editorial staff of the newspaper Clarín, in the studios of Radio Miter and in those of Channel 13 and TN. After completing the course in one year, each teacher has the possibility of doing a rented internship in one of the group’s media. Coming from different countries and continents, those who graduate from the Master’s degree occupy relevant positions in Argentina and abroad. The exchange of journalistic cultures enriches everyone’s intellectual capital.

Enrollment for the 2021 school year is still open. Those interested should contact [email protected] or http://udesa.edu.ar/departamento-de -ciencias-sociales / maestria-en-journalismo / admission-e-inscripcion.