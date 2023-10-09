Brazil announced this Sunday (8) a mission to repatriate citizens living in Israel, Palestine and other countries in the Middle East, following the escalation of the conflict in the region that has already caused around a thousand deaths. The Air Force commander, Lieutenant Brigadier Marcelo Damasceno, said at a press conference, together with the Minister of Defense, José Múcio, that there are six aircraft ready to begin the operation, scheduled to begin this week.

The first Brazilian Air Force (FAB) plane, a KC-30, took off this Christmas afternoon (RN) bound for Rome, Italy. The FAB’s expectation is that the plane will travel from Italy and land in Tel Aviv on Monday afternoon (9) or Tuesday (10) for the first repatriation of Brazilians, informed the Brazil Agency. “We are the first country to carry out this type of operation in the region”, declared Damasceno.

According to data from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, there are 14 thousand Brazilians living in Israel and 6 thousand in Palestine, with the vast majority living far from the area affected by the attacks in recent hours.

However, the objective is not only to rescue citizens living in Israel and Palestine who wish to return to Brazil, but also those living in neighboring countries, such as Jordan and Egypt.

Damasceno explained that since yesterday he has been working with the government and embassies of the countries involved to schedule the crew, prepare the aircraft and finalize the passenger list.

The plan

Brazil has prepared two KC-30 planes, each with capacity for 230 passengers; two KC-390s, which can carry up to 80 people; and two more loaned by the presidency, which can transport up to 40 people. In other words, there is capacity for up to 350 passengers.

Depending on demand, they will use one model or another to transport Brazilians who want to leave the area and are unable to do so due to the offensive by Palestinian militias from the Gaza Strip, led by the Islamic movement Hamas, into Israeli territory and retaliatory bombings by the Israeli army.

According to the federal government’s plans, a first plane will leave for Italy in the next few hours and await instructions in the country until the first passenger list is finalized.

“We have six planes ready for this mission, for which we will take medical teams and psychologists to provide assistance to the repatriates”, explained Damasceno.

The President of the Republic, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, expressed his “repudiation of the terrorist attacks” in Israel the day before and assured that “Brazil will spare no effort to avoid an escalation of the conflict.”

For Lula, the solution to the conflict lies in guaranteeing “the existence of an economically viable Palestinian state, which coexists peacefully with Israel within safe borders for both parties.”