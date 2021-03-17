Yesterday there was a certain political storm in Spain related to mental health. It is a good opportunity to discuss an issue that is always among my candidates when approaching this column but that ends up being advanced by the urgency of the present time. In England, the Guardian He repeatedly publishes interviews with footballers who have had problems in this field because he understands that it is essential to normalize their stories and show the general population that even mass idols and the referents of many children have to face episodes that should not cause or shame no taboos. Here it is not a practice that has spread so much, but we received, replicated by various media, a highly celebrated interview with Bojan krkic in which the former Barça player recounted the difficulties he went through due to anxiety. It was wonderful, because Bojan embodies the type of person that people think cannot fall into depressive episodes: he was young, handsome, rich and successful. And yes, no one is safe from the indecipherable swings of the darkness of the mind.

I have also had disorders, I have regularly visited a psychologist – I still do – and even a psychiatrist. I have taken medication when I have perceived that my condition threatened to affect my daily life and my work and I have improved. I know that I will always be more vulnerable than the average of the population, but now I accept it and it scares me less. I have extraordinary empathy for those who suffer from similar issues and have taken the time to listen to them and share my own experiences.

Sometimes suffering has to do with expectations, with unfulfilled dreams, with society’s response to our mistakes. Other times it doesn’t: it just happens. I am not discovering gunpowder with this article, but I am satisfied that some reader today feels less alone and more clothed. And that you decide, without fear, to ask for help from one of the very good professionals that we have in Spain.