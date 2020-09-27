Mumbai: After the meeting of Shiv Sena leader MP Sanjay Raut and former Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, there has been a lot of discussion in the political corridor. Congress leader Sanjay Nirupam has also targeted Sanjay Raut. He said, ‘When the leader of a ruling party meets such a leader against whom rebellion was being done, then what else should be argued in such a situation? The question will arise.

Sanjay Nirupam further said, “This is the nature of the Shiv Sena. When the Congress opposes the Kisan Bill, then the Chief Minister himself supports this bill. Sanjay Raut against whom he used to come forward and speak for everything, Want to interview him today. Only such a long meeting for the interview means that something is ‘brewing’. Somewhere the eyes and the target is the Shiv Sena. “

Congress stuck with Shiv Sena

Sanjay Nirupam said, “Congress is stuck in this government. It will not last long with Shiv Sena. People forming government in Maharashtra have come together for their personal selfishness. Shiv Sena has never kept Congress with you. Have you Have you ever seen a photo of Sonia Gandhi or Rahul Gandhi in the Shiv Sena poster. There is still a chance.

At the same time, Sanjay Raut says that this meeting was about the interview of Devendra Fadnavis for the encounter. But the question is that if Sanjay went to meet Fadnavis as a journalist, then why was this meeting in a closed room of a hotel?

Sanjay Raut said is there any crime to meet Devendra Fadnavis? Can’t I meet them? You guys make any sense of this meeting, but our meeting was to discuss the interview?

read this also

What is the meaning of a two-hour meeting between Sanjay Raut-Devendra Fadnavis?

Sanjay Raut on Shiromani Akali Dal’s separation from NDA said, ‘NDA does not exist without Shiv Sena and Akali Dal’