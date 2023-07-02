According to the minister, the president felt pain in his hip and leg during his visit to Mané Garrincha this Saturday afternoon (July 1)

On medical advice, the President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva (PT) withdrew from going to the Workers’ Party arraiá this Saturday night (Jul 1, 2023). According to Minister Márcio Macêdo (General Secretariat), the Chief Executive’s doctor instructed the PT candidate to rest after having felt pain in his leg and hip during his visit this afternoon to training for the women’s team at the Mané Garrincha stadium, in Brasilia. Despite Lula not having attended, the president of the PT, deputy Gleisi Hoffmann, and Justices Paulo Pimenta (Secom), Cida Gonçalves (Women), Alexandre Padilha (Institutional Relations), Márcio Macêdo (General Secretariat of the Presidency), Jorge Messias (General Advocacy of the Union) and Luiz Marinho (Labor and Employment). The party’s arraiá was held at Minas Tênis Clube, in Brasília, and tickets were sold via WhatsApp. Tickets cost from R$ 300 to R$ 5,000, but they sold out with the expectation of Lula’s participation. The party’s menu offered white and red wine, mulled wine, skewered hot chocolate.