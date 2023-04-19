A race to ‘beat’ breast cancer. The ‘Race for the cure’ by Komen Italia, the 24th edition, returns to Rome on May 7th. Appointment at the Circus Maximus and this year, in addition to the traditional 2 km walk and the 5 km run open to all, for the first time there is also an 8 km route reserved for competitive athletes. But from 4 to 7 May will open the Health village at the Circus Maximus: every day, from 10 to 20, in the over 100 stands and in the dedicated spaces set up by Komen Italy it will be possible to participate free of charge in sports, fitness, healthy eating, psychological well-being, entertainment and conferences on health and prevention. The Village will be offered free diagnostic screening exams for the main female pathologies, in particular to women who live in conditions of social or economic fragility. The presentation today in Rome at Coni with the minister of University and Research Anna Maria Bernini and the founder of Komen Italia, Riccardo Masetti.

The novelty of the 24th edition of the Race for the Cure is the presidency of Komen Italia of Daniela Terrible: “The Race for the Cure, even more exciting and important for me this year, represents an extraordinary relay of solidarity which for 24 years has been supported by the main Italian institutions, prestigious partners, sports federations, TV and social media, medical associations and last but not least, tens of thousands of supporters throughout Italy. It’s a date – added Terrible – which focuses on the protection and care of women’s health, a topic on which attention must always be kept high, especially after the sad experience of the pandemic which, in many cases, has slowed down the prevention of cancer and whose bitter consequences we observe. The Circus Maximus in Rome will be populated with over 25,000 square meters of stands dedicated to health and the promotion of prevention”.

“This year will also grow the Health village which, with its increasingly numerous medical specialties, constitutes a concrete example of a medical-diagnostic offer, aimed at free prevention and open to all, especially women in difficulty. With the generous support of health professionals – he recalled – of various hospitals it will in fact be possible to take advantage of free specialist consultancy and diagnostic tests dedicated to broad-spectrum prevention, equaling and exceeding the over 1,500 services provided last year on the same occasion. We therefore thank in advance those who will make all this possible again this year”. The inauguration ceremony of the Health Village is scheduled for Thursday 4 May at 10.30 at the Circus Maximus in the presence of the institutions. Then for three days, from 10 to 18, in of Health will be offered free diagnostic tests and specialist advice in collaboration with the Fondazione Policlinico Gemelli Irccs, which has been working in synergy with Komen Italia for over 20 years in initiatives to promote prevention and women’s health.

“It is with pleasure that we once again join this well-structured and highly successful prevention project – he says Marco Elephanti, general manager of the Gemelli Irccs Polyclinic Foundation – for the strong bond we have with Komen Italia and the common goal of protecting women’s health. In fact, at Gemelli, a large number of women with cancer find hospitality and cutting-edge care. In 2022 there were 49,348 cancer patients treated in our polyclinic, of which 63.7% were women (over 31,430), 1,995 for breast cancer. This year we are participating in this extraordinary event dedicated to prevention, loved by the Roman population and beyond, with a series of innovations intended for even wider audiences”.