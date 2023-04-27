Dubai is hosting the World Conference of the International Federation of Plastic Surgery Societies “ICOPLAST”, which will be held with the support of the Sheikh Hamdan Bin Rashid Al Maktoum Award for Medical Sciences, Dubai, from 5 to 7 May next at the Dubai World Trade Center, in cooperation with the Arab Society of Plastic Medicine and Plastic Surgery “AASMA”. Emirates Division of Plastic Surgery (EPSS).

It is expected that this event, which is held for the first time in an Arab city, will attract more than 1,500 experts and specialists in the field of medicine and plastic surgery from more than 60 international associations and from 112 countries around the world interested in plastic medicine and reconstructive plastic surgery, which enriches the comprehensive agenda of the conference, which includes a group of Specialized workshops, seminars and scientific lectures that highlight a number of important key topics in the field of plastic and reconstructive surgery.

The conference activities also include the presentation of a group of research papers presenting the latest research and information on new studies, discussing new surgical trends for facial plastic surgery, updates in breast surgery, the latest body sculpting techniques, developments related to regenerative surgery and medicine, the latest developments in breast implant diseases, and innovative non-surgical techniques in rejuvenation. Face, body and other subjects.

The conference attracts the world’s elite plastic surgeons, cosmetic and anti-aging doctors, medical sector leaders, hospitals and medical centers specializing in the field of cosmetics, medical students, nursing teams and interested residents.

Dr. Jamal Gomaa, President of the Arab Society of Plastic Medicine and Plastic Surgery, expressed his happiness at holding the conference in Dubai for the first time and at the high level of scientific content of the conference.

He said that a team of well-known plastic surgeons is working hard to provide the conference with the best high-level scientific research prepared by pioneers and leaders of plastic surgery and aesthetic medicine in the world, stressing that the conference receives great interest from national companies, specialized international companies and emerging companies in this field.

For his part, Dr. Zuhair Al-Fardan, Head of the Emirates Division of Plastic Surgery, drew attention to the volume of international participation from major companies in the exhibition accompanying the conference, which brings together more than 150 exhibitors from all over the world under one roof to display the latest technologies and developments in the field of plastic and cosmetic surgery.

For his part, His Excellency Abdullah bin Souqat, Executive Director of the Sheikh Hamdan bin Rashid Al Maktoum Award for Medical Sciences, explained that the award’s support for this conference comes within the framework of its unremitting efforts to advance the health sector in various therapeutic and surgical medical specialties by supporting scientific forums that allow direct and effective communication for those in charge of it. .