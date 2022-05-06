The Eroica of Moncalcino, younger sister in chronological order of that of Gaiole in Chianti, is back, the first amateur granfondo dedicated to bikes prior to 1987 and cyclists in woolen jerseys and full vintage style. “After two years of masks and limitations, we re-propose the aspects underlying the growing success of the event – explains Franco Rossi, president of Eroica Italia and head of the organization – We must continue to be prudent but we can return to welcoming cyclists with a smile. and their families arriving in Montalcino “

“For example, the festival is back – continues Rossi – with its dances and music in the square. Shows and games for children are back. The Heroic Dinner is back in the neighborhoods and the usual restaurants, starting with the ribollita. We launch a signal of normality. even if we pass from one emergency to another. Now there is the war in Ukraine to worry people “.

There will be about two thousand participants in Eroica Montalcino 2022: “we had established a ceiling but we were overwhelmed by the requests and there are still three weeks left until Sunday, May 29. Montalcino has made hospitality a distinctive value but we cannot go up to infinity. he may be there on 29 May he will be able to come back to visit us throughout the year because we are in Terra Eroica and the route is permanently signposted. We are always available to meet cyclists on the route “.

Quickly scrolling through the program of Eroica Montalcino 2022, absolute novelties emerge, beyond those announced by Franco Rossi. For example, the Criterium Montalcino which will be held in the historic center of Montalcino during the Eroica Festival. For the first time in the history of cycling, cyclists will compete with Eroica style road bikes and Eroica style track / fixed gear bikes. The thrilling challenge will take place between the streets, the paving and the cobblestones of the climbs and descents of the city.

The race will be divided into two heats: Criterium del Cassero – open only and exclusively to fixed gear / track bicycles (in Eroica style) with the adoption of the mandatory front brake – and Criterium delle Logge – open only and exclusively to road bicycles in Eroica style.

Another novelty; the back numbers will be characterized by a ribbon of adhesion to the anti-violence awareness campaign, promoted by Roy Roger’s and by the La Nara Association, to which Eroica Montalcino has enthusiastically joined. Then there is participation in the celebrations for the 150th anniversary of the Siena-Grosseto historic railway. The Municipality of Montalcino and the FF.SS. they have organized a special train that will stop in Torrenieri where one of the Eroica Montalcino refreshment points is planned. Some cyclists will have the opportunity to get on the historic train, get off at the next station and resume the route of Eroica Montalcino.

Eroica Montalcino 2022: the five routes

The longest route Eroico develops 153 kilometers and involves the localities: Montalcino, Torrenieri, San Quirico d’Orcia, Bagno Vignoni, Pienza, Montisi, Trequanda, San Giovanni d’Asso, Buonconvento, Sant’Angelo Scalo, Sant’Angelo in Colle , Castelnuovo dell’Abate and corresponds to the Permanent Path of Eroica Montalcino. There will be eleven stretches of dirt road to be tackled. The most difficult part will be the ascent of Castiglion del Bosco, the total difference in height is 2860 meters.

The average Val d’Orcia route develops 96 kilometers; from Montalcino you cycle to Torrenieri, Lucignano d’Asso, Pieve a Salti, Buonconvento, Bibbiano, Castiglion del Bosco, S. Angelo in Colle, Castelnuovo dell’Abate, Montalcino. There will be seven stretches of dirt road to overcome; among these the ascent of Castiglion del Bosco. The overall height difference is 1880 meters

The medium Crete Senesi route from Montalcino takes cyclists to cross Torrenieri, Lucignano d’Asso, Pieve a Salti, Buonconvento, Bibbiano, Castiglion del Bosco, Montalcino. There will be five stretches of dirt road to be put under the wheels. The route measures 70 kilometers and has a vertical drop of 1280 meters

The Brunello da Montalcino route reaches S. Angelo in Colle and Castelnuovo dell’Abate before returning to Montalcino after three stretches of dirt road. The kilometers to ride are 46 and the difference in height is 908 meters. Finally, the Promenade includes a path of 27 kilometers with a stretch of dirt road.