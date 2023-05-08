Thousands of cyclists in wool jerseys riding old steel bicycles return to enchant the dirt roads of the province of Siena. Eroica Montalcino, i.e. Eroica in spring, is scheduled for Sunday 28 May, with its routes in the Val d’Orcia, a territory that the whole world envies Tuscany: “We organize Eroica Montalcino with the knowledge that you can cycle while witnessing many messages positive – declares Franco Rossi, president of Eroica Italia ssd – we have inherited a magnificent territory that the community wants to protect with great care. In the province of Siena, the cyclist travels to an open-air museum that lives with great respect and with the joy that often only the bicycle can give”.

“Eroica Montalcino grows in the beauty and in the great name of a town that has become a worldwide must for its Brunello wine and its history as a medieval city – underlines Giancarlo Brocci, creator of L’Eroica -. In Montalcino, then, they add peculiar elements that make it an increasingly sought-after destination for global cycle tourism”.

Eroica is therefore back to rolling out the arrival banner in Montalcino, just a few weeks after having written a beautiful youth cycling page with Eroica Juniores – Andrea Meneghelli cup, the race which in three editions has already become the “classic monument” of international cycling youth.

The longest route, the Eroico, develops 153 kilometers and involves the localities of: Montalcino, Torrenieri, San Quirico d’Orcia, Bagno Vignoni, Pienza, Montisi, Trequanda, San Giovanni d’Asso, Buonconvento, Sant’Angelo Scalo, Sant’Angelo in Colle, Castelnuovo dell’Abate and corresponds to the Permanent Route of Eroica Montalcino. There will be ten stretches of white road to tackle for a total of 75 kilometers and over 3000 meters in altitude. The most difficult section: the ascent of Castiglion del Bosco, the ascent also faced in the past by the riders of the Giro d’Italia. Free departure from 7.30 to 8.00.

The Val d’Orcia medium route develops 96 kilometres; from Montalcino you cycle to Torrenieri, San Quirico d’Orcia, Lucignano d’Asso, Pieve a Salti, Buonconvento, Bibbiano, Castiglion del Bosco, S. Angelo in Colle, Castelnuovo dell’Abate, Montalcino. There will be seven stretches of white road to overcome for a total of 63 kilometers and about 1900 meters in altitude. This route too will offer the joys of the Castiglion del Bosco climb. Free departure from 7.30 to 8.30. The Crete Senesi medium route from Montalcino takes cyclists to cross Torrenieri, San Quirico d’Orcia, Lucignano d’Asso, Pieve a Salti, Buonconvento, Bibbiano, Castiglion del Bosco, Montalcino for a total of 70 kilometers and 1300 meters in altitude. There will be five stretches of dirt road to put under the wheels for a total of 46 kilometres. Free departure from 9.00 to 9.30.

The route of Brunello from Montalcino reaches S. Angelo in Colle and Castelnuovo dell’Abate before returning to Montalcino after three stretches of white road and 900 meters in altitude. The total white road measures 23 kilometers. Free departure from 9.00 to 9.30. The Walk envisages a total development of 27 kilometers with a stretch of white road. Free departure from 9.00 to 9.30.