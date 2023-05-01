The President of the Republic, Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva, made this Monday, May 1, new criticisms of the interest rate in the country, which, according to him, is responsible, in part, “for the situation we are experiencing today”, in reference to to unemployment. The criticism is part of the clashes that have lasted for months between the federal government and the Central Bank, under the command of Roberto Campos Neto.

“We cannot live in a country where the interest rate does not control inflation. It controls, in fact, unemployment, because it is responsible for part of the situation we are experiencing today”, declared the President of the Republic, in an act of Labor Day in Vale do Anhangabaú, in São Paulo.

Lula was accompanied by the Ministers of Labor, Luiz Marinho, from the Social Communication Secretariat of the Presidency of the Republic, Paulo Pimenta, from Agrarian Development and Family Agriculture, Paulo Teixeira, from the Institutional Relations Secretariat, Alexandre Padilha, from Women, Cida Gonçalves, and by the president of the Workers’ Party (PT), Gleisi Hoffmann.

The presence of the Minister of Social Security, Carlos Lupi, was also expected, but it was not confirmed.

In the speech, Lula thanked the trade union centrals for having given him a new mandate to “fix the country”. According to him, the mission of his new management is to show that Brazil can smile again. “The people will not remain victims of hatred,” he said. “We cannot live in a country where school and employment are not taken seriously.”

Criticism of the interest rate had a strong space in the act. The president of the Central Única dos Trabalhadores (CUT), Sérgio Nobre, stated that “as of tomorrow [terça-feira]the trade union movement will be in a permanent fight for the reduction of interest rates in the country”.

Like other leaders, he praised Lula’s measures and his first 100 days in office.

Study for exemption from IR from workers’ PLR

President Lula also said this Monday that the government is considering exempting profit sharing paid to workers from Income Tax. According to Lula, the matter is being analyzed by the team of the Minister of Finance, Fernando Haddad.

He called the payment of tax on PLR “absurd”.

“If the boss doesn’t pay income tax on profit and dividends, why do workers have to pay tax on the PLR? We are studying, who knows for next year. The worker cannot pay income tax on his participation in the company’s profit”, complained the president during a speech at the unified act of the union centrals.

Lula stated that the end of charging the tax was a request from the centrals in a meeting with him and Haddad.