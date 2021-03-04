Suzy rojtman Spokesperson for the National Collective for Women’s Rights

Under our masks, anger roars! And we will say it in many ways: by loud and clear the voices of feminist associations, collectives and individuals on March 7, from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m., during a large gathering of We all stop on the Place de la République , in Paris. Then, by going on a feminist strike on the very day of March 8, by demonstrating in all the cities of France alongside the CGT, the FSU and the Solidaires union. In Paris, the meeting is fixed at noon at Port-Royal.

Anger is roaring because, it has almost become commonplace to say it, women carry the Covid-19 crisis on their shoulders: teleworking, making meals and schooling at home during the first confinement, shopping, cleaning, care young and old alike, they are real cumulardes in terms of activity.

At work that is not “teleworkable”, when they have one, they are in the majority in the jobs of nursing assistants, cashiers, bakers, home help, etc. So many essential and feminized professions, poorly paid since the majority of them are women.

Already in the majority among the precarious, it is they who are first affected by poverty, even going so far as to experience difficulties in feeding themselves. Unenviable fate, shared by students

But these are not the only reasons for our anger. The revolt against violence against women continues to spread like wildfire. All circles are concerned. Not to mention domestic violence, which increased during confinement.

Much more, Camille Kouchner’s recent book shed light on the frequency of incest, which had already been denounced by feminists in the mid-1980s and which society quickly buried. The testimonies are legion and this forced the government to finally think about legislating. At the same time, the impunity of the aggressors is still immense.

The proposed law on abortion, brought to the Assembly by the Socialist Party and which made it possible to extend the deadlines, to remove the double clause of conscience of doctors and to authorize midwives to perform instrumental abortions, was the object of obstruction in order on the part of the “Republicans”, patent reactionaries, which did not allow its examination in session. The adoption of this law would nevertheless have greatly improved the practice of abortions.

March 8 is also a day of international solidarity with the struggles of women around the world.

In short, for all these reasons, the feminist strike is essential. Because when women stop working, caring, cooking, cleaning, studying, consuming, consoling, writing, everything stops. The role of women is fundamental in society. On March 7 and 8, we go on a feminist strike, we all stop!