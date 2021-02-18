Argentinian airlines Y JetSmart, Two of the three airlines that currently operate domestic flights from Ezeiza, already have authorization to sell flights that take off from the other metropolitan station, the Jorge Newbery Airport. It will be from March 16.

The start order was a technical note from the National Civil Aviation Administration (ANAC), which establishes that as of 10 pm on March 15, after a year without activity, the airport that had once had the highest passenger flow in the country will start operating again. In internal communication A303 / 21, the ANAC establishes that the renovation works of the Aeroparque, which has been closed since the middle of last year, will end at 10 p.m. on March 15.

But while Airlines may sell both domestic and international flights, in the case of JetSmart you can only operate from Aeroparque some domestic flights. “We already have authorization to sell from Aeroparque,” JetSmart spokesmen said. The international flights of this airline that belongs to the American fund Indigo Partners will continue to depart from Ezeiza, assured official sources.

The third airline that operates internal flights is Flybondi, which this week is incorporating the second aircraft in its fleet (it has three in total). “They will appear on the Web shortly domestic flights from Aeroparque“, anticipated sources of this airline, that controls the investment fund Cartesian, also American.

Over the last decade, Aeroparque had concentrated the largest amount of passenger flow until just the year before the pandemic: in 2019, after a series of measures by the Macri government to lighten Aeroparque flights in favor of Ezeiza , for the first time in many years this station had more number of passengers: 12.7 million, against 12.3 million by Jorge Newbery.

With the new government, the idea that had prevailed during Cristina Kirchner’s second term of transforming Aeroparque into a regional hub, with Aerolineas Argentinas as exclusive protagonist. The Brazilian airline will also form part of this “hub” of flights to neighboring countries and the region. Goal, that has a codeshare agreement with Aerolíneas.

According to official sources, JetSmart and Flybondi will only be able to make international flights from Ezeiza. “It is the option they have,” added the sources. But in the two “low cost” airlines, that they were already forced to vacate their operations at the El Palomar airport, would be preparing administrative claims and even judicial to access the quoted international “moorings” of the Buenos Aires station.

In the reopening of Aeroparque it will not be LATAM Argentina, the former LAN Argentina that for 15 years positioned itself as a tough competitor of Airlines: even without the number of planes or routes operated by the flag line, LATAM had a floor of twenty% of participation in the cabotage market. And although for many years the company that controls the Chilean Cueto family showed a particular resilience to stay in the country (as when in 2013 resisted the order of the Executive Power to vacate the hangar that he had built in Aeroparque), with the pandemic they decided leave on your own: Following the closure announcement in July last year, they just reported that more than 1,500 of their 1,700 employees accepted voluntary retirement.