Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 03/11/2024 – 21:39

The Minister of Human Rights and Citizenship, Silvio Almeida, warned this Monday (11) about the dissemination and sharing of false news about sexual exploitation and child trafficking on Ilha do Marajó, in Pará.

“We need the Marajoara people to rise up to speak out against the lies, indignities that are raised against the Brazilian people,” said the minister, during an event to launch public policies for family farming and the construction of cisterns on the island.

During the event, the National Bank for Economic and Social Development (BNDES) and the ministries of Environment and Climate Change (MMA) and Development and Social Assistance, Family and Fight Against Hunger (MDS) announced the Sanear Amazônia – Water notice Potable for Amazon Communities. The public call will count on R$150 million from the Amazon Fund.

The Fund's resources will be used to implement social technologies for access to water for human consumption, food production and social and productive inclusion in the Amazon. Initially, 16 municipalities in the states of Acre, Amazonas, Amapá, Pará and Rondônia will receive the initiative. At this stage, 4,626 low-income rural families will be served, of which 68% are on Ilha do Marajó (PA), in the cities of Soure, Breves, Curralinho and São Sebastião.

“We are here because we have a responsibility to help the Marajoara population solve historical problems. We are here to help, to respect and give dignity to the population of Marajó”, said minister Silvio Almeida.

The Cisternas Amazônia notice was also launched, to implement social technologies for access to water and sustainable production projects adapted to local realities. The objective is to promote productive inclusion and improve the living conditions of low-income rural families, traditional peoples and communities. The forecast is to cover 4,600 families in 16 municipalities in the Amazon region

Another notice launched today was the Technical Assistance and Rural Extension of the Bolsa Verde Program, which will benefit 62 territories in seven states, four of which are in the Amazon.

