The words of the friend of the boss Matteo Messina Denaro on live TV: the woman refers to the kidnapping of little Denise Pipitone

During the last episode of the program Non è l’Arena, broadcast on LA7, a friend of the boss intervened Matthew Messina Money.

A friend that the former fugitive met in Palermo, while undergoing the chemotherapy for the cancer he is suffering from. In recent months, the two have met exchanged several messages. They shared a friendship.

After his capture, that same woman and friend wanted to send him a very important message through television. He asked the boss to show humility and to think of all those people who love him. He asked him to reflect and to do the right thing, because someone needs your help. An invitation to tell the truth.

Then, he referred to Denise Pipitone. The 4-year-old girl who disappeared in 2001 in Mazara del Vallo. Matteo’s friend Messina Denaro thinks exactly like Piera Maggio and she wanted send him his own appeal.

Collaborate on the matter concerning Denise Pipitone, to help that family who is looking for the truth about the missing child. There’s a big hole open in that mom and dad who don’t know what happened to them. For what is attributed to him he could know what may have happened to that family, he could at least redeem the faults he has, trying to help a family that suffers from the lack of that creature. This is a prayer I would say to him.

But because so many people, including Denise Pipitone’s parents, are convinced that Matteo Messina Denaro know something about the kidnapping?

As Piera Maggio explained, when her little girl disappeared, the boss was there boss of everything. What happened led to a real deployment of law enforcement throughout the area and, of course, also led to the disruption of all kinds of business in the area, including those of the boss.

Matteo Messina Denaro may therefore have inquired as to why he was losing all that money in that period and, therefore, may have been informed, also through transverse ways, of the kidnapping of Denise Pipitone and the culprits. As Piera Maggio pointed out, no leaf moves without the Cosa Nostra boss knowing it.