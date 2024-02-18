He took part no fewer than 75 (!) times and is thrilled that the popular television program Te Land, ter zee en in de air will return this summer. Evert de Graaf immediately registered again. He never won a prize for the fastest time, but De Graaf has high hopes for his 76th attempt. “It would be nice if I could become the fastest again.”

