Hala Al Khayyat (Abu Dhabi)

As of next June, single-use plastic bags will be banned, so that only multi-use bags will be relied upon without any government fees currently, but it is up to the sales outlets to impose any fees on them.

A large number of consumers began to buy reusable bags, the price of which does not exceed 2.5 dirhams, expecting outlets to charge fees for single-use bags that are degradable, and their desire to be contributors to protecting the environment.

To encourage the public to use reusable bags, many sales outlets began providing them at nominal prices, and “counters” were allocated to campaign for this type of bags, to motivate shoppers to be environmentally friendly and acquire environmentally friendly bags.

The Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi called on the public to take the initiative to use reusable bags and bring them from home or car, in order to avoid paying any price for this type of bags if they were sold by the outlet.

Sheikha Al Dhaheri

empty government

Dr. Sheikha Al Dhaheri, Secretary-General of the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi, explained that in the first phase, starting from June 1, single-use plastic bags will be banned in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi, and the private sector will provide multi-use alternatives to them.

Al Dhaheri indicated that as part of the policy, the Abu Dhabi government will be transformed into a government free of single-use materials. To help government agencies transform, the authority will provide a guide on how to do this, and the authority will work with the private sector to promote initiatives for collecting and recycling plastic bottles through a catalyst-based recovery system, including retail outlets, crowded sites, and collecting bottles directly from homes. . Al Dhaheri revealed that in the near term, the use of containers made of Styroform will be banned in mid-2024.

circular economy

Sheikha Al Mazrouei, Acting Executive Director of the Integrated Environmental Planning and Policies Sector at the Environment Agency – Abu Dhabi, confirmed that reducing the consumption of plastic materials is a main goal of the policy to prevent the use of single-use plastic bags and their tools, in order to reduce the environmental impacts caused by these wastes. It indicates that the UAE annually consumes 11 billion plastic bags per person per year, while the global average per capita is 307 bags.

She said, “According to the current path, and without any measures similar to what (the authority) is doing, it is expected that by 2050 there will be one ton of plastic for every three tons of fish,” noting that the authority is seeking, in cooperation with the Department of Development. To promote the concepts of a circular economy, through the recovery and recycling of materials.

plastic bottles

With regard to plastic bottles, Sheikha Al Mazrouei explained that the authority is working with the private sector to develop a recovery system based on catalysts, which contributes to collecting and retrieving about 8000 tons of plastic bottles during the next five years and providing them to the recycling sector in the emirate, which contributes to promoting This sector is vital in parallel to reducing the presence of these products in the environment.

She stressed that single-use plastic products and tools are numerous, and have multiple uses and in different sectors, including the medical sector, and their use is vital in many areas, and the Authority does not target these materials at all.

alternatives

Sheikha Al Mazrouei indicated that the authority has identified a number of products that constitute the largest proportion of the waste leaking to the beaches, and these products were classified into products with alternatives and others without alternatives, and the procedures focused on each category according to specific priorities, and accordingly the ban option was selected. Only on single-use plastic bags, with a wide range of exceptions, as they are currently irreplaceable, including: bags for medicines in pharmacies and bag rolls for vegetables, meat, fish, chicken, grains and bread (“knot bags”), and large shopping bags designed for fashion or electronic gadgets Toys, and garbage bags of various sizes and types, are all excluded from the ban.

Al Mazrouei stressed that the authority, during the coming period, will intensify awareness campaigns targeting various segments of society, and will continue to work intensively with sales outlets and the supply chain, up to the plastic factories, to ensure that there are alternatives by the first of June.

Fares El Hawary

sustainable choices

Dr. Faris Al-Hawari, Dean of the College of Natural and Health Sciences at Zayed University, believes that banning the use of single-use plastic bags in Abu Dhabi next month will prevent tons of these materials from entering the waste stream each year, and reduce pollution in addition to reducing the demand for the production of plastic that contributes to change. climatic.

The ban will also push companies to innovate in their designs and provide sustainable materials, prompting a change in the way consumers think and towards sustainable choices.

Al-Hawari referred to global experiences that took the initiative to ban the use of plastic materials, including: When it was approved in California in 2014, the ban reduced the use of plastic bags by 85%, despite the choice of some customers to pay 10 cents for thick plastic bags, which contributed to reducing coastal pollution. in the state.

Al-Hawari pointed out that limiting the use of plastic materials is by changing consumer behavior and awareness by purchasing reusable bags and water bottles, imposing fines on manufacturers and users of these tools, in addition to providing regulations to motivate consumers and companies to stop using single-use plastics, and fines for its consumers. and its manufacturers.

He pointed out that there are currently several options in the market, such as beeswax wrapping for packaging, reusable bottled water, travel cups, reusable bags, and fabrics made of natural fibers, such as jute bags and biodegradable bags, in addition to cloth bags.

He pointed out that the use of recycled plastic benefits that it is used in the manufacture of new plastic products in a way that preserves natural resources, and reduces energy use by 66%. For every one ton of plastic we recycle, we save the equivalent of 1000-2000 gallons of fuel.

Responsibility and obligation

Al-Hawari believes that the industrial sector has a responsibility to reduce the use of single-use plastics and provide alternatives, abide by legislation to limit the production of single-use plastics, participate in community awareness and support organizations that address plastic pollution, in addition, the industrial sector must abide by the responsibility for waste generated, and there are a number of global initiatives to introduce extended product liability legislation that makes plastic producers and distributors responsible for their products and packaging at the end of their life.

Riad Al Dabbagh

health damages

Regarding the effects of plastic waste on the environment, environmental expert Dr. Riyadh Al-Dabbagh confirmed that it causes many health and economic damages, and many negative consequences of plastic products that threaten human health have been discovered, especially the materials used in the manufacture of food containers, when exposed to high temperature, such as heating In the microwave, these chemicals can leak into food and transfer it to humans, and there are many damages of chemicals used in the manufacture of plastic packages and bags to human health, including: the risk of some cancers, increased fat storage in the body, increased resistance Insulin, which is associated with diabetes.

He said: We aspire to reach a stage in which the environment of the UAE becomes environmentally green and healthy, by reducing the consumption of plastic and using alternatives such as paper, glass or cardboard, after we have realized the nature of plastic waste and its impact on the environment, praising the policy of banning the use of single-use plastic bags that will begin It will be implemented next month and is the beginning of the road to reducing plastic waste.

He pointed to the experiences of some countries, including Sweden, which is the first country in the world completely free of waste, through recycling operations for all waste, especially plastic waste.

high confidence

Sheikha Al Mazrouei indicated that when preparing the policy, the authority conducted a public opinion poll, in which most respondents expressed a desire to introduce strict measures to reduce the consumption of targeted materials, such as banning or imposing high fees on the consumption of these materials. Of course, the authority extracted the results of the survey, in addition to conducting extensive consultations with the government and private sectors, and conducting economic and social analyzes when designing and preparing its policy and legislation.

She stated that the Authority developed these procedures after taking into account various environmental, economic and social considerations, and that the Authority has high confidence in the advancement of society and the response of its various segments to the new procedures, which experiences have shown to be effective measures to address the challenge of excessive consumption of single-use materials. Of course, there may be some Challenges in implementation and this is normal, but the authority seeks to move forward in cooperation with sales outlets and the private sector and with the support of other government agencies in order to reduce the consumption of these materials and limit their leakage to the environment, especially since the levels of consumption of plastic bags are very high, reaching up to More than 1182 bags per capita per year.

risk

Environmental expert Dr. Riyad Al-Dabbagh, President of the Manchester Academy of Operation in Dubai, said that all ecosystems, whether soil, water, or air, face many damages and losses due to the impact of plastic waste on the environment. This type of waste does not decompose until thousands of years have passed. Which causes catastrophic damage to the environment, the atmosphere and the health of humans, animals and plants.

He pointed out that the problem of plastic waste does not decompose immediately and takes thousands of years, which leads to its accumulation in the soil, and loses its fertility in the long run, in addition to the presence of plastic containers and other wastes that affect the growth of herbs and plants naturally, as they block the light The sun removes the soil from the soil, which spoils it and reduces the presence of live insects in it, and thus a defect occurs in the biological composition of the soil, making the soil unsuitable.

marine environment

Dr. Al-Dabbagh pointed out the dangers that plastic waste poses to the marine environment, which results from the accumulation of plastic bags, food containers, empty packages and plastic bottles at the bottom, and with the accumulation of these wastes, large numbers of marine organisms and fish die as a result of falling into the trap of plastic waste and the difficulty of getting rid of it. Which leads to death, and with the passage of time, the waste is divided into several small parts, leaving greater damage represented by the ingestion of fish, which contaminates its tissues and leads to its death.

And he indicated that the most affected marine animals from plastic waste are turtles, whales and seals, as they eat empty bags and containers with their food, and this clogs their digestive channels, which leads to their death.

Plastic waste also negatively affects coral reefs, especially as wrapping plastic bags around coral reefs may deprive them of sunlight and renewable water currents that carry food and oxygen to them, which leads to their deterioration.