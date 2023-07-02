A new shooting shakes the United States. At least two people have died and thirty have been injured in an attack perpetrated by a lone shooter who would have fired dozens of shots against a group of citizens who were celebrating ‘Brooklyn Day’ in a Baltimore development. Nine of the victims were admitted to the hospital in a very serious condition and police sources reported early this afternoon that the number of deaths could rise. The gunman, whose motive is unknown, remains on the run.

The events occurred in the early hours of this Sunday in a development on Gretna Court Avenue, a central artery of this port city, located about 60 kilometers from Washington and considered one of the most violent in the United States. A hundred neighbors were in an outdoor garden celebrating one of the popular festivals of the ‘bridge’ on July 4. Shortly after midnight (six in the morning in Spain) the shooting must have started, as a result of the multiple telephone calls made by the witnesses to the Police. The first patrols that arrived at the scene found the first fatality, an 18-year-old girl who had been shot several times, and a dying 20-year-old boy.

The latter was quickly taken to a hospital by the agents themselves, who also evacuated nine more gunshot wounded before the ambulance arrived. The young man died shortly after at the health center after not being able to overcome the seriousness of his injuries. In the attack there were a total of 28 injured, many of whom went to the hospital on their own feet in the midst of scenes of stupor.

Investigators were looking for the shooter this afternoon, whose identity has not been revealed, and they presume that he could have committed his action with an AR-15 rifle, a controversial semi-automatic weapon that has led most of the mass shootings in the US in recent years. It is a rifle that has been widely sold in the country, among other reasons, due to its similarity to a military assault rifle, which has made it the favorite weapon for collectors and sports shooting fans. There is even a version intended for teenagers that, supposedly, can only be used in the presence of an adult.

At the end of April there was another neighborhood fight that ended in a massacre. On that occasion, it happened in Cleveland (Texas) when a Mexican citizen shot his neighbors, who had accused him of doing shooting exercises in his garden late at night. The man, in a state of drunkenness, executed the neighbors, a Honduran national and among whom was an eight-year-old boy, practically point-blank.

a violent city



Baltimore Acting Commissioner Richard Worley said investigators believe they have the identity of a suspect. However, he has not revealed whether there may be others involved, although the mayor’s words, Brandon Scott, suggest that possibility. “I want those in charge to listen to me and do it very clearly. We won’t stop until we find you, and we will find you,” he warned on CNN. What seems confirmed is that whoever pulled the trigger fired around thirty shots in a very short time; hence it is assumed that he used an AR-15, whose magazines can equip that ammunition or even a larger volume.

Baltimore, the city portrayed in the famous series ‘The Wire’, has one of the highest rates of violence in a country that this year alone has already registered almost 21,000 deaths caused by firearms. The drug, even sold in open-air markets, and the gang members made this port city register a per capita murder rate higher than Chicago, New Orleans, Atlanta or Houston, with 75.59 cases over the past decade. The FBI and other agencies this year rank this city as the most criminal in the United States, followed by Memphis and Detroit.