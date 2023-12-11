“A ballad for Vialli”: on 8 January Genoa celebrates the unforgettable champion Gianluca Vialli



A charity evening to celebrate Gianluca Vialli. The appointment is for Monday 8 January at 9pm at the Carlo Felice Theater in Genoa with “My name is Luca. Ballad for Vialli ”strongly supported by the Vialli and Mauro Foundation one year after his death. The event, presented today in the Sala Trasparenza and organized with the patronage and support of the Liguria Region, was created to bring yet another embrace from the city of Genoa to its champion, who will be the protagonist of passionate testimonies and engaging moments of entertainment.

“With this evening we aim to emphasize the solidarity aspect that characterized the last twenty years of Gianluca's life – explained today Massimo Mauro, president of the Vialli and Mauro Foundation for Research and Sport – We gave life to the Vialli and Mauro Foundation in 2003 to put our popularity and commitment at the service of research on ALS and cancer. So we asked ourselves the question: what do two footballers have to do with scientific research? And we replied that it was the right thing to do for our children and for a civilized country. With this initiative we have the ambition to start a new tradition and we believe that it could become the first of many that we will think of for Gianluca's party”.

Format and production of the show are by Elastica. The evening will be hosted by Ilaria D'Amico and Tommaso Labate, who will give rhythm to the many voices of the story, evocatively recalling the three great directions of Gianluca's life: football, music and human relationships. All in the name of the bomber's intense fundraising activity for ALS and cancer research over the last 20 years.

There will be the teammates of Sampdoria from the 1990-91 Scudetto, some protagonists of Juventus who won their last Champions League in 1996 led by captain Vialli, with the blue of the national team narrated by Giorgio Chiellini, Gianluigi Buffon and the voice of Bruno Pizzul . And again, there will be the journalists Paolo Condò and Giorgio Porrà, Pierluigi Collina, but also the music with Dario Brunori, Lodo Guenzi and the virtuosity of maestro Mario Brunello and the Ballo Band, to accompany the interpretations and monologues of Marco D'Amore, Valerio Aprea and Paolo Nori. But there will also be many surprise guests.

The proceeds of the evening will be donated by the Vialli and Mauro Foundation to support the project “MOMALS: multi-omics monitoring and analysis of ALS”, of the NeMO Clinical Centers in Milan and Arenzano (GE) which aims to give a strong acceleration in the research path and understanding the molecular basis and progression of ALS over time. “This clinical research study is an expression of the care model of our Centres, which sees in the multidisciplinary approach the possibility of effectively addressing the complex and specific care needs of each patient. And for a serious neurodegenerative disease like ALS, the research approach can only be integrated, where basic research and technology integrate with the experience of clinical management, capable of enhancing the person's history of illness ”, declared Valeria Sansone, Medical-scientific Director of the NeMO Milan Clinical Center.

The words of the president of the Liguria Region Giovanni Toti opened the presentation press conference: “We are happy and proud that Genoa can host a show, the only official event in Italy, in memory of the champion Gianluca Vialli: the smiling face of the Scudetto-winning Sampdoria , but also a man who knew how to represent the great Italian football, first by wearing the blue shirt and then, after retiring from the field, with his role in the management of the national team. But Vialli was much more: a man who was always committed to supporting people in difficulty in the face of life's challenges. Thanks to this event, the Liguria Region will support the beneficial projects to which Vialli was committed through his foundation, in particular the one for research on ALS. We are certain that Liguria will be able to respond with enthusiasm and generosity in support of this important initiative”.

It is possible to purchase tickets to attend the show “My name is Luca. Ballata per Vialli” at the ticket office of the Carlo Felice Theater and on the Vivaticket platform, on the dedicated page.