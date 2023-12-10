After messing around on his music stand, band leader Benjamin Herman holds up a piece of paper. Three torn leaves barely hang together. Just like New Cool Collective itself, the sheet music has been around for thirty years. “We actually know it by heart,” Herman confides to the visitors of their birthday party. That he just ‘Thierno‘ (“Our biggest hit”) in the wrong key does not change that. “It was only half a note.”

New Cool is not the band to stick too much to sheet music and frameworks. Even when they perform in a 19-piece big band formation, such as this Saturday in the sold-out Pandora hall of TivoliVredenburg in Utrecht, the versatile jazz arrangements feel smooth and loose. Yet the timing is always as tight and impeccable as their tailor-made suits.

They celebrate their thirtieth with a small tour of mainly familiar pop venues where they seem to feel more at home than in jazz cellars. New Cool Collective has been a driving force in the emancipation of jazz in recent decades. Without sacrificing creativity, the collective of seasoned jazz musicians met audiences in clubs, television shows and at festivals. New Cool’s music is inventive and challenging, but never sounds difficult and always uplifting. Dancing is allowed.

If Herman the hook of ‘Flootie‘ on the flute, the fifties on stage are magically back in the clubs of the early nineties. At the time it was still very strange for a jazz musician to work with a DJ, but this collective emerged from the Amsterdam evenings with DJ Graham B.

Before the stage the age is between thirty and seventy years. A number of visitors have been there from the start, as the proud fingers show at Herman’s question. A couple shouts that they have been together for thirty years and are finally getting married. To the left of the stage, chairs have been placed for a couple who have difficulty walking. This gives it something of a family reunion, but one with the most danceable jazz band in the Netherlands.

Over the years, only occasionally a woman has played in the collective, but now that bassist Leslie Lopez was injured two days before the performance, Hania Wyczlińska suddenly takes her place. An excellent replacement that significantly reduces the average age. She plays heavily on songs like ‘Mahowe’ and ‘Lucoolmi’, which rely on Cuban Latin jazz. After the DJ experiments, that exciting genre quickly became the backbone of the band, led by percussionists Frank van Dok and Jos de Haas. In the big band formation, the musicians chant Spanish and even Yoruba texts into the microphones of their wind instruments during these songs.

The band found a large audience through festivals such as Lowlands, Roskilde and Fuji Rock, but also through soundtracks, television shows and as a regular opener of the Amsterdam Uitmarkt. There were genre-transcending collaborations with, for example, Typhoon and Guus Meeuwis and international adventures colored the sound even more strongly. The West African sound receives special attention in collaborations with afrobeat king Tony Allen and saxophonist Thierno Koité of the legendary Orchester Baobab from Senegal, to whom the aforementioned ‘Thierno’ is an ode.

On more recent albums, New Cool often focuses on electronic productions, but live the drum machine and synths are effortlessly replaced by big band arrangements. With more than twenty albums in the repertoire, sheet music is useful for these new compositions, as becomes apparent at the end of the evening during the encore. That should be ‘Shiku’, a song from 2021, but when leaving the stage, band leader Herman was the only one to leave his papers in the dressing room. “Shall I just get them?” he asks and leaves the stage with his head bowed. Silence. Laughter and soft chatter in the room. Eighteen musicians look around for a few minutes.

When Herman returns, waving a folder, he leans toward the microphone. “Ah, the walk of shame… But the good thing is, I don’t care!” Then the collective blows the room apart once again.

NCC Bigband will be in Bergen op Zoom, Groningen, Amsterdam and Nijmegen until January 10